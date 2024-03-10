Role of CyberKnife Surgery in Tumor Treatment Across India

CyberKnife Surgery Transforms the Cancer Treatment Landscape



CyberKnife radiosurgery stands as a non-invasive, pain-free procedure that eliminates the risks linked to traditional surgery, revolutionizing radiation treatment in oncology.The non-invasive robotic radiosurgery system enables highly precise and targeted delivery of radiation to tumors, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.By employing sophisticated robotics and real-time imaging, it delivers highly targeted radiation with pinpoint accuracy, sparing surrounding healthy tissues and minimizing side effects,” Dr. Aditya Gupta, Director of Neurosurgery and Cyberknife at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, told IANS.“Cyberknife radiosurgery has transformed the landscape of cancer treatment, offering a ray of hope to those battling complex conditions,” he added. Artemis has become the first hospital in India to surpass 1,500 Cyberknife Radio Surgeries.The utilization of Cyberknife technology, especially in India, has been limited despite its significant advantages. Depending on the type, size, location of the tumor, a patient must be carefully chosen for better and enhanced outcomes.“CyberKnife has ability to deliver radiation in shorter time (fewer sessions) with submillimeter accuracy and its continuous imaging (real-time imaging) ensures that the radiation is precisely directed to the tumor, even if the patient moves or if there are slight changes in the tumor position due to breathing or other bodily processes. It is effective in treating a variety of tumors, including those in the brain, spine, lung, liver, and pancreas. Its versatility makes it a valuable tool in the treatment arsenal for many types of tumor.“Cyberknife focuses on cancer cells exclusively thus minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Its role in cancer treatment includes treating tumors in various locations, especially those considered challenging or inaccessible by traditional surgery. The Cyberknife's accuracy helps patients with brain, lung, bone, liver tumors etc. as it spares healthy tissues and reduces the side effects for patients,” Dr Shyam Aggarwal, Chairman, Department of Medical Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.“Patients who might otherwise have been subjected to whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT), with its attendant risks and side effects, can receive focused Cyberknife radiation therapy. This is particularly beneficial for treating repeated lesions, a scenario where WBRT is not viable due to the risk of exceeding the brain's tolerance for radiation,” he said.Source-IANS