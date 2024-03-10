About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

CDC on Child Fatalities and Flu Prevalence

by Karishma Abhishek on Mar 10 2024 11:59 PM

CDC on Child Fatalities and Flu Prevalence
Flu season in the US has tragically led to the deaths of over a hundred children, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (1 Trusted Source
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Go to source).
The US has recently been facing a tripledemic of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 infections. While RSV and Covid cases have come down, flu cases are still rising.

Surge in Stomach Flu Cases Reported by Delhi Doctors
Surge in Stomach Flu Cases Reported by Delhi Doctors
Children, seniors, and immunocompromised individuals are at an elevated risk of severe complications from stomach flu, including dehydration and malnutrition.
“Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and is increasing in some areas of the country. COVID-19 activity is decreasing in many areas of the country. RSV activity is decreasing in all areas of the country,” the CDC said in its weekly FluView update.

H1N1 strain (Swine flu) was the most reported influenza virus, followed by H3N2.

In the Grip of Tragedy

About 10 kids died in the period between December and March, and raised the season's total to 103, the CDC said.



Novel Hexaplex Vaccine Promises Broad Flu Protection
Novel Hexaplex Vaccine Promises Broad Flu Protection
Discover the new nanoliposome flu vaccine with promising animal model results with enhanced protection against prevalent flu strains.

Did You Know?


The 1918 influenza pandemic, known as the Spanish Flu, was one of the deadliest pandemics in history, infecting about one-third of the world's population.
Of the 10, six died due to influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2 strain), four due to influenza B. According to experts, lack of vaccination, and mistaking it for another cold virus are the major reasons for flu deaths among kids.

Data shows that just over 50 percent of children took the flu vaccination this year.“There is a popular misconception among families that flu is just another cold virus and that it’s no big deal,” Dr. Kristina Bryant, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky, was quoted as saying by NBC news.

Advertisement
Cambodia's First H5N1 Bird Flu Death in 2024
Cambodia's First H5N1 Bird Flu Death in 2024
The boy tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza also known as bird flu and passed away in Cambodia, said sources.
The contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, and throat, affects children badly. It raises the risk of compromising breathing as the kids have smaller airways.

As the virus spreads and inflames the airways, breathing becomes difficult, increasing the risk of hospitalization and death.

Advertisement
US Hospitals Reinstate Mask Mandates Amid COVID & Flu Surge
US Hospitals Reinstate Mask Mandates Amid COVID & Flu Surge
The JN.1 variant is globally prevalent, driving surges in infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities in some regions.
The CDC recommends annual flu shots for everyone six months and older, which can halve the risk of hospitalization and even curb the risk of death.

Reference:
  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - (https://www.cdc.gov/)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement