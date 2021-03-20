by Karishma Abhishek on  March 20, 2021 at 11:57 PM Coronavirus News
Maternal Vaccination May Reduce COVID Infection
Maternal vaccination may have the potential to reduce COVID infection, as derived from CBS News that reported a woman in the United States who was 36-week pregnant and had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine three weeks before giving birth to a baby with coronavirus antibodies.

The baby's umbilical cord showed the presence of antibodies in the blood, as the doctors verified the same.

"Here, we report the first known case of an infant with SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies detectable in cord blood after maternal vaccination," says the co-authors, Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick from Florida Atlantic University in the US.


It was noted that the woman has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, and also received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline.

Although the evidence on the passage of antibodies from COVID-recovered mothers to their foetuses via the placenta was limited earlier, the present research suggests "potential for protection and infection risk reduction from SARS-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination."

The authors suggest the need for further long-term studies to quantify the antibody response in babies born to vaccinated mothers.

"Protective efficacy in newborns and ideal timing of maternal vaccination remains unknown. We urge other investigators to create the pregnancy and breastfeeding registries as well as to conduct efficacy and safety studies of the Covid-19 vaccines in the pregnant and breastfeeding woman and their offspring," says the paediatricians in the study.

Source: Medindia

