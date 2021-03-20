by Colleen Fleiss on  March 20, 2021 at 8:13 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 122.2 Million
Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 122.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,248,381 and 2,700,817, respectively.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,871,390 cases and 290,314 fatalities.


The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,871,390), Russia (4,388,268), the UK (4,299,200), France (4,242,145), Italy (3,332,418), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,971,633), Germany (2,645,199), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,234,913), Mexico (2,187,910), Poland (2,010,244), Iran (1,786,265), Ukraine (1,569,596), South Africa (1,535,423), Indonesia (1,450,132), Czech Republic (1,449,696), Peru (1,443,521) and the Netherlands (1,203,622), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,219 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,370), the UK (126,263), Italy (104,241), Russia (92,704), France (91,833), Germany (74,466), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,771), Iran (61,649), Argentina (54,476) and South Africa (52,035).

Source: IANS

