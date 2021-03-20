COVID-19 in Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 122.2 Million

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 122.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,248,381 and 2,700,817, respectively.

‘The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,728,104 and 541,096, respectively, according to the CSSE.’





In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,219 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,370), the UK (126,263), Italy (104,241), Russia (92,704), France (91,833), Germany (74,466), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,771), Iran (61,649), Argentina (54,476) and South Africa (52,035).



The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,871,390), Russia (4,388,268), the UK (4,299,200), France (4,242,145), Italy (3,332,418), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,971,633), Germany (2,645,199), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,234,913), Mexico (2,187,910), Poland (2,010,244), Iran (1,786,265), Ukraine (1,569,596), South Africa (1,535,423), Indonesia (1,450,132), Czech Republic (1,449,696), Peru (1,443,521) and the Netherlands (1,203,622), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: IANS

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,871,390 cases and 290,314 fatalities.