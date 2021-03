Moderna Starts New COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

First participants have been dosed in the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1283, Moderna's next generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which will assess the safety and immunogenicity of mRNA-1283.



"We are pleased to begin this Phase 1 study of our next generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1283," said Stphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

‘Phase 1 study of new trial by Moderna will evaluate three dose levels, 10 g, 30 g, and 100 g, of the mRNA-1283 COVID-19 vaccine candidate given to healthy adults as a 2-dose series, 28 days apart.’

This Phase 1 study will evaluate three dose levels, 10 g, 30 g, and 100 g, of the mRNA-1283 vaccine candidate given to healthy adults as a 2-dose series, 28 days apart, and one dose level, 100 g, of mRNA-1283 given to healthy adults in a single dose, the company said.



These will be compared with a 2-dose series of 100 g of mRNA-1273, the currently authorized dose level.



mRNA-1283 is intended to be evaluated in future studies for use as a booster dose for previously vaccinated or seropositive as well as in a primary series for seronegative individuals.







"Our investments in our mRNA platform have enabled us to develop this next generation vaccine candidate, which is a potential refrigerator-stable vaccine that could facilitate easier distribution and administration in a wider range of settings, including potentially for developing countries," Bancel added.