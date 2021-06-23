by Dr Jayashree on  June 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM Men´s Health News
Marriage Life Perception is a Risk Factor for Premature Death in Men
A new study by Tel Aviv University reveals those men perceiving marriage as unsuccessful is a significant predictor like other well-known risk factors such as smoking and lack of physical activity in CVA and premature death.

The study based on a statistical analysis of extensive health data from more than 30 years of research tracking health and behavior of 10,000 Israeli men who prematurely died due to stroke is published in Journal of Clinical Medicine.

"We wanted to analyze the data gathered longitudinally using various parameters to identify behavioral and psychosocial risk factors that can predict death from a CVA and premature death for any reason," explains Dr. Lev-Ari, the head of the Department of Health Promotion.


During the study period, participants were asked to rank their level of marriage satisfaction on a scale of 1 (marriage is very successful) to 4 (marriage is unsuccessful). The result of the analysis shows that this scale is a predictive factor in life expectancies like smoking and lack of physical activity.

Another statistical analysis shows that known risk factors contributing to death from cardiovascular diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, excessive BMI, and socioeconomic status were higher among those dissatisfied with their marriages.

The quality of marriage and family life are very important factors for life expectancy. The study highlights the effectiveness of educational programs fostering good life partnerships as part of a national strategy to promote health and wellness for the public at large.



Source: Medindia

