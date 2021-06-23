How Family History Connects Blood Lipids and Esophageal Cancer?

Serum lipids are fat biomolecules in the blood required for the lipid metabolism and are integral for the normal functioning of the body.
Serum lipids association with various cancers are proven by several studies but there is no clear explanation about the implications of different serum lipid levels in cancer.
A group of scientists from the Key Laboratory of Carcinogenesis and Translational Research, Laboratory of Genetics, Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute; Hua County People's Hospital; and Anyang Cancer Hospital discovered a breakthrough in this field.
‘The Link between blood lipid and esophageal cancer varies according to family history.’
Researchers analyzed data from the "Endoscopic Screening for Esophageal Cancer in China" trial including analysis of serum lipids like total cholesterol (TC), triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol from 211 individuals with malignant esophageal lesions, and 2101 "control" individuals who didn't have the lesion.
Professor Yang Ke from Key Laboratory of Carcinogenesis and Translational Research, Laboratory of Genetics, says, "We found that the association of serum lipids and malignant esophageal lesions might be modified by esophageal cancer family history. This finding provides population-level evidence in research at the interface of serum lipid biology and esophageal carcinogenesis" .
Though initial analysis of data shows no consistent association between serum lipid levels and risk of developing malignant esophageal lesions, stratified analysis of data in terms of those with and without esophageal cancer family history gives better understanding.
This study provides a way for a better understanding of the role of serum lipids in esophageal carcinogenesis in cases involving esophageal cancer family history can be translated into future clinical applications in population-based cancer research in future.
Source: Medindia
