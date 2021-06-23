How Family History Connects Blood Lipids and Esophageal Cancer?

‘The Link between blood lipid and esophageal cancer varies according to family history.’

According to their pioneering study published inResearchers analyzed data from the "Endoscopic Screening for Esophageal Cancer in China" trial including analysis of serum lipids like total cholesterol (TC), triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol from 211 individuals with malignant esophageal lesions, and 2101 "control" individuals who didn't have the lesion.Professor Yang Ke from Key Laboratory of Carcinogenesis and Translational Research, Laboratory of Genetics, says, "We found that the association of serum lipids and malignant esophageal lesions might be modified by esophageal cancer family history. This finding provides population-level evidence in research at the interface of serum lipid biology and esophageal carcinogenesis" .This study provides a way for a better understanding of the role of serum lipids in esophageal carcinogenesis in cases involving esophageal cancer family history can be translated into future clinical applications in population-based cancer research in future.Source: Medindia