Mango Mania is Back: Try These Simply Irresistible Homemade Mango Recipes

Summers are the perfect season to welcome the "king of fruits"- mango. Try out some delicious homemade gourmet mango recipes as suggested by experts. A fun way to beat the summer heat.
Chef Narayan Salunke, Senior Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Alibaug, lists some fun and easy mango recipes:
‘Beat the heat with some delectable mango recipes.’
Fresh Mango Amrakhand
Ingredients:
Method:
- Hung Curd: 150gms
- Fresh Mango Pulp: 150gms
- Cardamom Powder: 1 pinch
- Nutmeg Powder: 1 pinch
- Castor Sugar: 80gms
In a mixing bowl mix all the ingredients till fine consistency. Make sure there are no lumps. Keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour and serve chilled.
Kairi Aani Kandyache Takku (Grated raw mango and onion pickle)
Ingredients:
For Tempering/Tadka:
- Grated raw mango: 150gm
- Grated onion: 100gm
- Kashmiri chili powder: 50gm
- Jaggery: 30gm (optional)
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Mustard: 1 tsp
- Curry leaves: 5-7 leaves
- Hing: 1 tablespoon
- Oil: 30ml
- Methi seeds: ½ tablespoon
- Turmeric powder: 1 pinch
Peel and Grate the onion and the raw mango. Mix grated onion, chili powder, grated raw mango, salt and jaggery in a bowl. Simultaneously, heat oil in a small frying pan for tempering (tadka) the ingredients. Add mustard and fenugreek seeds to the heated oil and crackle them. Then add turmeric powder, hing and curry leaves in the pan until it changes col our, fry the mix well at a low flame, so that you don't burn the tempering. Pour the entire tempering along with the oil on the mixture, garnish if required. Best when accompanied with chapatti or curd rice.
Kachya Ambyache Lonche (Quick Pickle)
Ingredients:
Method:
- Raw mango small diced: 200gm
- Hing: 1 tablespoon
- Roasted jeera powder: 1 tablespoon
- Chili powder: 50gm
- Lemon juice: 15ml
- Salt to taste
Mix well all the ingredients, keep in airtight jar.
Coconut Mango Oatmeal with Cinnamon Hint
Ingredients:
Method:
- Shredded tender coconut: 50gm
- Coconut milk: 150ml
- Oats: 150gm
- Ripe small diced mango: 150gm
- Castor sugar: 30gm
- Dry fruits: 20gm
- Honey: 20gm
- Cardamom powder: 1 pinch
Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl and cover and leave it overnight.
Chef Ashish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun lists a mango dessert recipe
Mango Crème Brulee
Ingredients:
Method:
- Egg Yolks: five in number
- Granulated sugar: 40 grams
- Salt: 10 grams
- Vanilla Essence: Five ml
- Fresh Heavy Cream: 220 grams
- Ripe Mango (Diced): 200 grams
- Brown sugar: 30 grams
- Mango puree: 80 ml
Put the cream, granulated sugar, salt, vanilla essences and mango purée in a pan and bring to boiling point, stirring occasionally. Whisk the egg yolks together in a bowl and slowly pour in the mango mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the mixture into six ramekins cups. Place in a roasting tin half-full of hot water. Bake in an oven preheated to 150C for 30 minutes or until just set. Remove from the tin and cool it. Sprinkle the brown sugar on top and caramelize with a blowtorch; The top has crisped and then serve at room temperature with topping of dice cut mango
Source: IANS
Advertisement