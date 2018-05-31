Mango Mania is Back: Try These Simply Irresistible Homemade Mango Recipes

Font : A- A+



Summers are the perfect season to welcome the "king of fruits"- mango. Try out some delicious homemade gourmet mango recipes as suggested by experts. A fun way to beat the summer heat.

Mango Mania is Back: Try These Simply Irresistible Homemade Mango Recipes



Chef Narayan Salunke, Senior Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Alibaug, lists some fun and easy mango recipes:



‘Beat the heat with some delectable mango recipes.’ Fresh Mango Amrakhand



Ingredients:

Hung Curd: 150gms

Fresh Mango Pulp: 150gms

Cardamom Powder: 1 pinch

Nutmeg Powder: 1 pinch

Castor Sugar: 80gms Method:

In a mixing bowl mix all the ingredients till fine consistency. Make sure there are no lumps. Keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour and serve chilled.



Kairi Aani Kandyache Takku (Grated raw mango and onion pickle)



Ingredients:

Grated raw mango: 150gm

Grated onion: 100gm

Kashmiri chili powder: 50gm

Jaggery: 30gm (optional)

Salt to taste For Tempering/Tadka:

Mustard: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: 5-7 leaves

Hing: 1 tablespoon

Oil: 30ml

Methi seeds: ½ tablespoon

Turmeric powder: 1 pinch Method:

Peel and Grate the onion and the raw mango. Mix grated onion, chili powder, grated raw mango, salt and jaggery in a bowl. Simultaneously, heat oil in a small frying pan for tempering (tadka) the ingredients. Add mustard and fenugreek seeds to the heated oil and crackle them. Then add turmeric powder, hing and curry leaves in the pan until it changes col our, fry the mix well at a low flame, so that you don't burn the tempering. Pour the entire tempering along with the oil on the mixture, garnish if required. Best when accompanied with chapatti or curd rice.



Kachya Ambyache Lonche (Quick Pickle)



Ingredients:

Raw mango small diced: 200gm

Hing: 1 tablespoon

Roasted jeera powder: 1 tablespoon

Chili powder: 50gm

Lemon juice: 15ml

Salt to taste Method:

Mix well all the ingredients, keep in airtight jar.



Coconut Mango Oatmeal with Cinnamon Hint



Ingredients:



Shredded tender coconut: 50gm

Coconut milk: 150ml

Oats: 150gm

Ripe small diced mango: 150gm

Castor sugar: 30gm

Dry fruits: 20gm

Honey: 20gm

Cardamom powder: 1 pinch



Method:

Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl and cover and leave it overnight.



Chef Ashish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun lists a mango dessert recipe



Mango Crème Brulee



Ingredients:

Egg Yolks: five in number

Granulated sugar: 40 grams

Salt: 10 grams

Vanilla Essence: Five ml

Fresh Heavy Cream: 220 grams

Ripe Mango (Diced): 200 grams

Brown sugar: 30 grams

Mango puree: 80 ml Method:



Put the cream, granulated sugar, salt, vanilla essences and mango purée in a pan and bring to boiling point, stirring occasionally. Whisk the egg yolks together in a bowl and slowly pour in the mango mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the mixture into six ramekins cups. Place in a roasting tin half-full of hot water. Bake in an oven preheated to 150C for 30 minutes or until just set. Remove from the tin and cool it. Sprinkle the brown sugar on top and caramelize with a blowtorch; The top has crisped and then serve at room temperature with topping of dice cut mango







Source: IANS Advertisement Chef Narayan Salunke, Senior Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Alibaug, lists some fun and easy mango recipes:In a mixing bowl mix all the ingredients till fine consistency. Make sure there are no lumps. Keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour and serve chilled.Peel and Grate the onion and the raw mango. Mix grated onion, chili powder, grated raw mango, salt and jaggery in a bowl. Simultaneously, heat oil in a small frying pan for tempering (tadka) the ingredients. Add mustard and fenugreek seeds to the heated oil and crackle them. Then add turmeric powder, hing and curry leaves in the pan until it changes col our, fry the mix well at a low flame, so that you don't burn the tempering. Pour the entire tempering along with the oil on the mixture, garnish if required. Best when accompanied with chapatti or curd rice.Mix well all the ingredients, keep in airtight jar.Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl and cover and leave it overnight.Chef Ashish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun lists a mango dessert recipePut the cream, granulated sugar, salt, vanilla essences and mango purée in a pan and bring to boiling point, stirring occasionally. Whisk the egg yolks together in a bowl and slowly pour in the mango mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the mixture into six ramekins cups. Place in a roasting tin half-full of hot water. Bake in an oven preheated to 150C for 30 minutes or until just set. Remove from the tin and cool it. Sprinkle the brown sugar on top and caramelize with a blowtorch; The top has crisped and then serve at room temperature with topping of dice cut mangoSource: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: