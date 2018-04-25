Do Mangoes Make You Fat?

Font : A- A+



Summer is here, and it is the season for mangoes, the fruit that is loved by all young and old. However, people have become conscious about having the fruit and is considered as a cause of weight gain.



Saumya Shatakshi, Senior Nutritionist, Healthians, suggests the pros of eating mangoes and what to keep in mind: Mango is not just pure indulgence but a powerhouse to various nutrients like it has vitamin A, iron, copper and potassium.

Mango is an energy food and provides sugar rush to the body which helps boost the energy levels of the body and keeps you active throughout the day.

It is a storehouse to Vitamin C that increases the immunity and it is also rich in dietary fibre content.

Eating too much of mangoes can be harmful for health so maintaining the portion control is the key.

A medium-sized mango has nearly 150 calories, eating anything beyond the permissible calorie limits results in weight gain. Hence, it is advised not to overeat.

Eating mangoes after meals increases the overall calories intake.

We should replace our mid-morning or evening snacks with mangoes. It helps one enjoy the king of fruits without worrying about piling calories.

Avoid having mangoes at night. It is preferable to have it during the first half of the day. Celebrity nutritionist and dietician Nmami Agarwal suggests: The number of calories that food carries tells you how much energy it provides. Excess calories are stored as fat, which is why over eating leads to weight gain.

Mangoes are inversely high on sugar, which generally is an enemy. This is because it causes insulin spikes and falls, which can leave you hungry and cause you to overeat.



‘Eating too many mangoes can be harmful to health. Therefore, the key to reducing the effects is to control the portion size.’ Source: IANS Advertisement Saumya Shatakshi, Senior Nutritionist, Healthians, suggests the pros of eating mangoes and what to keep in mind:Celebrity nutritionist and dietician Nmami Agarwal suggests:Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: