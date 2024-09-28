About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mammograms for Heart Health: Uncovering Cardiovascular Risks Early

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 28 2024 6:27 PM

Mammograms may serve as an indicator of cardiovascular disease risk in women, stated study published in the journal JACC: Advances. () Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found this significant connection.
The retrospective study reviewed nearly 20,000 anonymized mammograms to measure the amount of breast arterial calcification (BAC), or calcium build up in the arteries of the breast, which has been historically viewed as an incidental finding on mammograms.

The results were then quantified by using an artificial intelligence-generated score and found that BAC was present in 23% of the cases. BAC is especially predictive of future cardiovascular events among younger women.

According to lead study author Lori Daniels, MD, cardiologist at UC San Diego Health, BAC is not yet an established cardiac risk factor, but she’s hopeful this research could help implement measurement of BAC into clinical practice in the near future. Daniels is available for interviews to discuss the research and its findings.

Reference:
  1. Automated Breast Arterial Calcification Score Is Associated With Cardiovascular Outcomes and Mortality - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772963X24005490)
Source-Newswise
