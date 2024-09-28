Mammograms for Heart Health: Uncovering Cardiovascular Risks Early



‘#Mammograms might not just be for #breastcancer. They could also help detect #heartdisease risk in women! #hearthealth #worldheartday’

World Heart Day 2024

Automated Breast Arterial Calcification Score Is Associated With Cardiovascular Outcomes and Mortality - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772963X24005490)

Mammograms may serve as an indicator of cardiovascular disease risk in women, stated study published in the journal. ( ) Researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine found this significant connection.The retrospective study reviewed nearly 20,000 anonymizedwhich has been historically viewed as an incidental finding on mammograms.The results were then quantified by using an artificial intelligence-generated score and found that BAC was present in 23% of the cases. BAC is especially predictive of future cardiovascular events among younger women.Every year, on September 29th, the world comes together to recognize World Heart Day, a global initiative by the World Heart Federation to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death worldwide.With over 20.5 million deaths annually attributed to CVD, it's critical to unite efforts in advocating for heart health, encouraging action, and spreading awareness about prevention and treatment.This year’s theme, “Use for Action”, emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to protect and nurture our hearts. It serves as a reminder to make mindful choices and advocate for heart health on both personal and global levels.According to lead study author Lori Daniels, MD, cardiologist at UC San Diego Health, BAC is not yet an established cardiac risk factor, but she’s hopeful this research could help implement measurement of BAC into clinical practice in the near future. Daniels is available for interviews to discuss the research and its findings.Source-Newswise