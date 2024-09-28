Breakthrough Research for Improved Heart Failure Treatments

What is Dilated Cardiomyopathy



‘#Heartfailure is a serious condition affecting millions of Americans. According to the Heart Failure Society of America, 6.7 million people over the age of 20 have heart failure, and this number is expected to rise to 8.5 million by 2030. #worldheartday ’

NIH Supports Researcher’s Effort to Discover Better Treatments for Heart Failure - (https://phoenixmed.arizona.edu/newsroom/news/nih-supports-researchers-effort-discover-better-treatments-heart-failure)

A researcher from the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix has been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to investigate the molecular mechanisms behind the progression ofThis study aims to uncover insights that could lead to improved prevention and treatment strategies for heart failure. ( )DCM, a condition marked by the heart's gradual enlargement and diminished pumping ability, is closely tied to heart failure. Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction is an irreversible condition with a high mortality rate, where nearly 50% of patients die within five years of diagnosis, and heart transplantation remains the only cure.Inna Gladysheva, PhD, a research professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and a member of the Translational Cardiovascular Research Center at the College of Medicine – Phoenix, will use the grant to advance her research into the impact of proteolytic enzymes’ networks in the progression of DCM to overt heart failure and examine how the protease-driven impairment of neurohumoral biological pathways impacts this progression.The project aims to elucidate the regulatory role of the upstream proteolytic network in renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system overactivation and the pathophysiology of heart failure, ultimately leading to better treatment options than solely full heart transplantation.“Our exciting discovery suggests and offers a new paradigm in heart failure management. The long-term project goal is to translate knowledge into novel therapeutic strategies needed to prevent or treat the progression of heart failure, improving its outcomes and the duration of patients’ lives,” Gladysheva said.A major sign in DCM progressing to symptomatic heart failure is edema, where fluid builds up in the lungs or systemically. People with edema may experience breathlessness, disability and, sometimes, death.“We also investigate the impacts of pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches such as lifestyle choices on cardiac function and edema with presided consideration of sex and age-related differences,” Gladysheva said. “Our translational studies contribute to understanding the molecular mechanisms forcing the progression of cardiac dysfunction and edema development. Importantly, they also suggest that lifestyle choices can play a significant role in preventing heart failure development in patients with DCM or at risk of DCM.”With statistics estimating thatmore effective therapeutics are crucial to stemming the disease’s effects.“I am deeply thankful to my incredible colleagues and collaborators – Guy Reed, MD, MS, Ryan Sullivan, DVM, LATG, Sofiyan Saleem, PhD, and others – whose unique, complementary expertise helped sharpen an idea to hypothesis-based evidence supporting this award.”Source-Eurekalert