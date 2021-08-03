Maharashtra Gives Females Exclusive Vaccination Centres

To mark the International Women's Day celebrations, Maharashtra government has set up 189 special vaccination centres exclusively for females, an official said here. At all these special centres, elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome women trooping in for the vaccination doses along with other facilities and presence of female staff, he added. Of the 189 centres spread across the state, Thane district has been allotted the maximum - 19 - special women vaccination sites. ‘To mark this significant day, Maharashtra government have set up an average of 5 vaccination dedicated only for women in each of the 36 districts in the state. ’ Source: IANS << Karnataka Budget Woos Women With Freebies Supportive Cells Of Brain Lay Out Functional Recovery After ... >> Recommended Reading COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians. READ MORE Oral Antiviral Drug can Combat COVID-19 Merck co. and an American laboratory reported promising results in trials of a drug administered orally to fight COVID-19. READ MORE Covid-19 Pandemic in Endgame in India People embraced the 'Jan Andolan' for Covid-19 appropriate behavior, said the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. He also said that they should embrace another Jan Andolan for Covid-19 vaccination and get all Covid-19 vaccine shots whenever they ... READ MORE COVID-19 in Delhi: 286 New Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hrs In Delhi in the last 24 hours, 286 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 6,41,101 and the death toll to 1,092. READ MORE Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines. READ MORE Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Selfie Addiction Calculator Sanatogen Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants More News on: Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!