by Colleen Fleiss on  March 8, 2021 at 11:46 PM Indian Health News
Maharashtra Gives Females Exclusive Vaccination Centres
To mark the International Women's Day celebrations, Maharashtra government has set up 189 special vaccination centres exclusively for females, an official said here.

At all these special centres, elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome women trooping in for the vaccination doses along with other facilities and presence of female staff, he added.

Of the 189 centres spread across the state, Thane district has been allotted the maximum - 19 - special women vaccination sites.


Source: IANS

