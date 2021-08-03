by Angela Mohan on  March 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM Coronavirus News
Oral Antiviral Drug can Combat COVID-19
Molnupiravir has been evaluated for safety, tolerability, and efficacy to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 in Ridgeback's trial.

"At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Molnupiravir found to produce a significant reduction in patients' viral load after five days of treatment with it, Merck said at a meeting with infectious disease experts.


This Phase 2a test—drug trials have three stages before a product can be approved—was carried out among 202 non-hospitalized people with symptoms of COVID-19.

Four serious adverse events were reported, of which, none were considered to be related to taking this drug, Ridgeback said.

The findings of this study are promising, said William Fischer, lead investigator of the study and a professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina.

"If supported by additional studies, (they) could have important public health implications, particularly as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to spread and evolve globally," Fischer added.

Merck is also working on another oral COVID treatment called MK-711.

Preliminary results from clinical trials with it show a more than 50 percent reduction in risk of death or respiratory trouble in patients hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19, the company said in January.



Source: Medindia

