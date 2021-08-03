by Hannah Joy on  March 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Stem Cell Therapy Stops Spread of Breast Cancer
A biology-driven, Stem-Cell therapy fights against solid tumors; especially stops brain cancer that metastasizes to the brain, reveals a new study.

Approximately 15-to-30 percent of patients with metastatic breast cancer have brain metastasis (BM), with basal-like breast cancer (BLBC) metastasizing to the brain most frequently.

The prognosis for BLBC-BM patients is poor, as the blood-brain barrier prevents most therapeutics from reaching the brain.


Testing candidate therapies in clinical trials is also challenging because animal models that mimic BM are limited.

In a new study, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators engineered a bimodal tumor-suppressing and killing molecule that can be delivered to the brain by stem cells. They tested the therapy in three new mouse models of BLBC-BM that imitate human cancers and found that it successfully prolonged the lifespan of the mice. Findings are published in Science Advances.

"When breast cancer patients get metastasis to the brain, there's often not much we can do because therapeutics for brain metastatic cancer are scarce," said corresponding author Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, of the Center for Stem Cell Therapeutics in the Brigham's Department of Neurosurgery.

"Given the urgent need and magnitude of the problem, we set out to not only work on the development of a new therapeutic approach, but also to develop it in a way that maximizes the likelihood that our findings will be clinically translatable."

The researchers began their work by analyzing tissue from breast tumors and metastatic tumors in the brain from human patients with BM. They pinpointed key targets that appeared to drive tumor growth: an excess of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and death receptors 4 and 5 (DR4/5). With this knowledge, the investigators genetically engineered a bi-functional molecule, EvDRL, to target EGFR and DR4/5 simultaneously and induce cell death in the tumors.

Because breast cancer can metastasize to the brain in numerous patterns, the researchers spent three years building BM mouse models to reflect the range and complexity of human disease. One mouse mimics metastasis that takes the form of a solid tumor in the middle of the brain (macro-metastasis), the second mimics a more scattered metastasis (perivascular niche micro-metastasis), and the third mimics one that appears in the back of the brain (leptomeningeal metastases). Armed with these models, they could more accurately determine the efficacy of the therapeutic molecule, EvDRL.

To introduce EvDRL to the brains of the metastasis mouse models, the researchers developed a stem-cell-based delivery platform.

Stem cells have the advantage of being able to cross the BBB and home in on tumors in the brain.

Allogeneic stem cell therapies, which use donor tissue samples to create large batches of cells, can produce stem cells efficiently, making them a readily available, "off-the-shelf" technology for administering therapies. In all three mouse models, the researchers observed improved survival rates.

"Building these models was essential to testing our therapies because we wanted to mimic what happens in the patients," Shah said. "We started our research by bringing findings in patients to mice, and now we are planning to go back to the patients."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
READ MORE
Male Breast Cancer
Most cases of male breast cancer are diagnosed between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Treatment of male breast cancer often involves surgery.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyStem Cells - Cord BloodPagets disease of the breastMastitisStem Cells - FundamentalsCancer and HomeopathyParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsReiki and Pranic Healing