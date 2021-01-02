by Colleen Fleiss on  February 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lung Cancer Patients Reduce Smoking Rate After Enrollment in Clinical Trial
Patients with lung cancer who enrolled in phase III early-stage trial revealed a high smoking reduction rate and cessation following study entry, stated research published today in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

The JTO is the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

Continued smoking after a lung cancer diagnosis is associated with an approximate 50% median increase in mortality , according to the 2014 Report of the Surgeon General.


Dr. Conor Steuer, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University in Atlanta, and colleagues performed prospective assessments evaluating the patterns of tobacco use and cessation and the effects on outcomes.

The study was done as part of the ECOG-ACRIN 1505 trial, which sought to determine whether the addition of bevacizumab to adjuvant chemotherapy would improve overall survival (OS) for patients with early stage resected NSCLC. The initial trial protocol studied tobacco usage patterns and the effects on overall outcomes as secondary endpoints.

The study surveyed 1,501 patients at baseline, three, six, nine and twelve months with NSCLC who were enrolled in the EA 1505 trial. Of those surveyed, 90% reported a current or previous history of cigarette smoking, but by the time of study enrollment only 11% reported being current smokers.

Steuer reported that DFS for never-smokers relative to current and former smokers was not significantly different (HR 0.93, p=0.64, HR 1.05, p=0.72), but overall survival was improved for never-smokers (adjusted HR for death 0.54, p=0.005, adjusted HR for death 0.68, p=0.03), respectively.

"This is the first comprehensive, prospective report of smoking habits in NSCLC patients from a phase III early-stage trial. There was a high rate of smoking reduction and cessation following study entry. DFS did not differ significantly between smokers and never smokers, though there were less grade 3-5 toxicities and more favorable OS in never-smokers," Steuer concluded.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.
READ MORE
Quiz on Smoking
Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...
READ MORE
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
READ MORE
Top 10 Interesting Facts on Lung Cancer
Lung cancer can be diagnosed only in the advanced stages of the disease. Therefore, early screening is recommended for a better prognosis.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Health Hazards of Smoking
Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.
READ MORE
Lung Biopsy
The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.
READ MORE
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.
READ MORE
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Lung BiopsyLung CancerHealth Hazards of SmokingSmoking And CancerSmoking And TobaccoClinical TrialsCancer and HomeopathyClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease