by Colleen Fleiss on  February 1, 2021 at 11:39 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Functional SARS-CoV-2 Specific T Cell Response may Prevent Severe Infection: Study
The team of researchers has investigated the changes in virological and immunological parameters in 12 patients with symptomatic acute SARS-CoV-2 infection from onset of the disease to recovery or death at Duke-NUS.

"We found that patients who control SARS-Cov-2 infection with only mild symptoms are characterised by an early induction of IFN-£^ secreting SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells. The amount of humoral response, however, does not predict the level of COVID-19 disease severity," said Dr Anthony Tanoto Tan, Senior Research Fellow at the Duke-NUS' Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) programme and the co-author of this study.

"Our data supports the idea that SARS-CoV-2 specific T cells play an important role in the rapid control of viral infection and eventual clearance of the disease," added Dr Martin Linster, Senior Research Fellow with Duke-NUS' EID programme and the co-author of this study.


This work is a continuation of the team's previous publication in Nature, where they analysed SARS-CoV-2 specific T cell response in COVID-19 patients at convalescence. In this study, they have expanded the analysis to the full timeline of SARS-CoV-2 infection from onset to outcome.

"It is time that T cell monitoring should be considered in providing a comprehensive understanding of the immune response against SARS-CoV-2. This would also mean that a vaccine will likely be more effective if a holistic induction of both antibodies and T cells occurs," said Professor Antonio Bertoletti, from Duke-NUS' EID programme, who is the corresponding author of this study.

"This important study furthers our understanding of the immune response against SARS-CoV-2. It has far-reaching implications including on COVID-19 vaccine design and the subsequent monitoring of vaccine response," said Professor Patrick Casey, Senior Vice-Dean for Research at Duke-NUS.

The team is now studying more symptomatic COVID-19 patients with varying disease severity to further validate their findings.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Vaccine Deals Keep WHO-led Covax at Risk
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday that bilateral deals on COVID-19 vaccines between countries and companies are putting at risk the promise of Covax.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment