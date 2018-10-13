medindia
Long-term Ozone Exposure Linked to an Adverse Effect on Human Health

by Iswarya on  October 13, 2018 at 2:50 PM
New study utilized a novel method to quantify the health burden from long-term exposure of ozone in three major regions of the world. The findings of the study are published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
The research, by Duke University (USA) and the University of York (UK), estimates that 266,000 (confidence interval: 186,000-338,000) premature mortalities across Europe, the USA, and China in 2015 were attributable to long-term exposure to ozone (O3).

Karl Seltzer, from Duke University, is the study's lead author. He said: "The there is strong epidemiological and toxicological evidence linking ambient ozone exposure to adverse health effects.

"Historically, much of the previous research focussed on the short-term impacts. We utilized results from the growing body of evidence that links long-term O3 exposure and increased cause-specific premature mortalities, particularly from respiratory diseases."

To do this, the researchers used 2015 data from ground-based monitoring networks in the USA, Europe, and China to estimate long-term O3 exposure. They then calculated premature mortalities using exposure-response relationships from two American Cancer Society (ACS) cancer prevention studies.

Mr. Seltzer said: "Global estimates of O3 exposure are often made using state-of-the-art chemical transport models (CTMs). However, we based our study on observed air quality data, because it has several advantages over CTM modeling approaches."

Interestingly, the team's observationally-derived data shows smaller human-health impacts when compared to prior modeling results.

Mr. Seltzer explained: "This difference is due to small biases in modeled results. Non-linear exposure-response curves subsequently amplify these small biases. This highlights the importance of accurately estimating long-term O3 exposure in health impact assessments. The overall findings from this study have important implications for policy makers and the public, for several reasons. "First, health impacts attributable to long-term O3 exposure are higher when using the newest ACS CPS-II cohort analysis. Plus, the impacts are expanded further if the association between long-term O3 exposure and cardiovascular mortality is indeed shown to be causal and included in the total health burden estimates.

"Second, results from the newest ACS CPS-II cohort analysis suggest that O3 exposure should be considered year-round. This is particularly relevant for the three regions included in this analysis, where the seasonal cycle and regional distributions of O3 have shifted over the last few decades."

"Finally, these results also highlight the importance of accurately estimating O3 exposure and the consequences of high exposure bias in estimating impacts for health assessments."

Source: Eurekalert

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

