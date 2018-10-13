medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Can a Common Pain Relieving Drug Cause Liver Failure?

by Iswarya on  October 13, 2018 at 3:28 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Common pain reliever, acetaminophen is the leading cause of acute liver failure, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular & Cellular Proteomics.
Can a Common Pain Relieving Drug Cause Liver Failure?
Can a Common Pain Relieving Drug Cause Liver Failure?

Acetaminophen is a common pain reliever found in every pharmacy. However, it is also the No. 1 cause of acute liver failure in the United States.

In the liver, acetaminophen is converted into a new compound that covalently binds to proteins at an amino acid called cysteine. These covalent binding events are known to contribute to the toxicity of acetaminophen, but they cannot fully account for its role in liver failure.

The compound is known to impair the activity of mitochondria, the cell's energy supplier, but does not bind directly to some of the enzymes in mitochondria whose activity it affects. Now researchers have found a new way that the breakdown product affects proteins in the liver.

James Chun Yip Chan and colleagues at the National University of Singapore examined glutathionylation, a post-translational modification made to cysteine residues, in response to acetaminophen toxicity. The researchers reported a new proteomic approach to isolate and identify glutathionylated proteins and applied it in cells treated with acetaminophen. They found that an acetaminophen breakdown product can cause glutathionylation, suggesting a new mechanism for the damage the drug causes.

Usually, glutathione is added to cysteine residues to protect them from damage by oxygen under stressful conditions. Chan and colleagues showed that acetaminophen and its breakdown product activate glutathionylation in a dose-dependent way. The modification affects proteins involved in mitochondrial fuel uptake and energy production, leading to metabolic dysfunction and other effects linked to acetaminophen toxicity. This research helps explain the drug's toxicity at high doses, especially among enzymes that are impaired by acetaminophen treatment without binding directly to the drug or its metabolites. The findings may also apply to other drugs with similar structures.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Liver Failure

Liver Failure

Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of regeneration or repair. It can be a gradual or a sudden process.

Cognitive Impairment In Liver Failure Treated With Fecal Microbiota Transplant

Cognitive Impairment In Liver Failure Treated With Fecal Microbiota Transplant

Fecal microbiota transplant from a healthy donor improves the impaired mental function in liver failure patients significantly compared to standard treatment.

Survivorship Improving for Acute Liver Failure Patients

Survivorship Improving for Acute Liver Failure Patients

Acute liver failure (ALF) is a rare condition - only 2,000 cases occur a year - but the disease is noteworthy because it typically happens in young people.

Fructose in Infant Formula Can Increase Risk of Acute Liver Failure in Babies

Fructose in Infant Formula Can Increase Risk of Acute Liver Failure in Babies

Babies with inherited intolerance of fructose face a risk of acute liver failure if they are given commercially available baby food containing sugars, warn doctors.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Hepatitis A Signature Drug Toxicity Liver Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Wilson's Disease Drugs Banned in India Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive