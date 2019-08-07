medindia

Long Term Birth Control Pills Curb Undesired Pregnancies,costs

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 8, 2019 at 8:06 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Long term birth control pills would help women's reproductive autonomy at low cost, revealed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Long Term Birth Control Pills Curb Undesired Pregnancies,costs
Long Term Birth Control Pills Curb Undesired Pregnancies,costs

Paper published in JAMA Internal Medicine, used a mathematical model to demonstrate that reducing birth control refills would better allow female veterans to prevent undesired pregnancies, and the money saved on health care costs would more than outweigh the expense of providing birth control in larger quantities.

Show Full Article


"Medication dispensing limits are thought to be cost-saving because you're not wasting pills and medicines that people aren't going to use," said lead author Colleen Judge-Golden, an M.D., Ph.D. student at Pitt's School of Medicine. "Our analysis shows that concerns about wastage of contraceptive pills are overshadowed by the potential consequences of missed refills, and especially of unintended pregnancies."

VA data shows that 43% of women receiving three-month increments of birth control pills experience at least one gap between refills over the course of a year of use. Outside the VA, women who get a year's worth of birth control pills up front experience fewer gaps, and ultimately, fewer unintended pregnancies.

Since the VA doesn't yet offer the option of dispensing a 12-month supply, Judge-Golden analyzed how expensive such a program would be, together with senior author Sonya Borrero, M.D., M.S., director of Pitt's Center for Women's Health Research and Innovation and associate director of the VA's Center for Health Equity Research and Promotion.

The researchers estimate that among the approximately 24,000 women receiving oral contraceptives from the VA, offering a year's supply of pills would prevent 583 unintended pregnancies and save the VA about $2 million a year in prenatal, birth and newborn care costs.

"We see extended contraceptive dispensing as a win-win," said Judge-Golden, "promoting women's health and women's autonomy to use birth control as they decide, while also being economically sustainable for the VA."

To date, 17 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws requiring insurers to cover a year's supply of contraceptives. As the largest integrated American health system, the VA has an opportunity to deploy this evidence-based policy on a national scale.

"This is a great opportunity for the VA to roll out this policy change on a national level and continue to be a leader and set an elevated standard for women's health care," Borrero said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Birth Control Pills

Oral contraceptive or birth control pills contain hormones that prevent pregnancy. It is one of the most reliable methods of contraception.

Birth Control Patch

A birth control patch is a new method of contraception for women for once weekly external application and contains both estrogen and progesterone.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Popular Sexual Myths

Science has come up with researches and studies to bust certain myths related to sexual health.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Birth Control Pills Vaginitis Vasectomy Birth Control Patch Popular Sexual Myths 

What's New on Medindia

Microvascular Disease Linked to Increased Risk of Leg Amputation

Home Remedies for Headache

Home Remedies for Itchy Scalp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive