Link Between Sleep Apnea and Poorer COVID-19 Outcomes Discovered

People with obstructive sleep apnea could be at a higher risk of adverse outcomes from COVID-19, revealed a new study from the University of Warwick. The findings of the study are published in Sleep Medicine Reviews.



The review looked at 18 studies up to June 2020 about sleep apnea and COVID-19, 8 studies were related to death risk from COVID-19. and 10 were related diagnosis, treatment, and management of sleep apnea.



Diabetic patients hospitalized for coronavirus and being treated for sleep apnea were at 2.8 times greater risk of dying on the seventh day after hospital admission.



‘COVID-19 patients with sleep apnea could be at additional risk.’

What is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle-aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood.

In the UK, up to 85% of obstructive sleep apnea disorders are undetected, 1.5 million people in the UK currently diagnosed with the condition.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the treatment option. Lead author of the study Dr Michelle Miller of Warwick Medical School said: "Without a clear picture of how many people have obstructive sleep apnea it is difficult to determine exactly how many people with the condition may have experienced worse outcomes due to COVID-19. It is likely that COVID-19 increases oxidative stress and inflammation and has effects on the bradykinin pathways, all of which are also affected in obstructive sleep apnoea patients. When you have individuals in which these mechanisms are already affected, it wouldn't be surprising that COVID-19 affects them more strongly. Hospitals and doctors should also be recording whether their patients have obstructive sleep apnoea as a potential risk factor, and it should be included in studies and outcomes data for COVID-19. We need more data to determine whether this is something we should be more concerned about."



The review highlights that the pandemic has also had worldwide effects on patients with sleep conditions. Moving forward, it may be necessary to explore new diagnosis and treatment pathways for these individuals.



Tips for good night's sleep Reconsider aromatherapy

Use the sofa

Stop painkillers

Take a hot bath

Grab a book

Take a magnesium supplement



