by Colleen Fleiss on  September 16, 2020 at 1:58 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hostility Associated With Higher Death Risk After Second Heart Attacks
Patients with a heart attack who are irritable or sarcastic were found to put their health at risk, revealed research published today in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"Hostility is a personality trait that includes being sarcastic, cynical, resentful, impatient or irritable," said study author Dr. Tracey Vitori of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, US. "It's not just a one-off occurrence but characterizes how a person interacts with people. We know that taking control of lifestyle habits improves the outlook for heart attack patients, and our study suggests that improving hostile behaviors could also be a positive move."

This is one of the largest and most comprehensive studies examining the association between hostility and heart attack outcomes. The study involved 2,321 heart attack survivors, mostly men (68%) with an average age of 67 years. Using the Multiple Adjective Affect Checklist (MAACL), hostility was measured at baseline. They were followed for 24 months for recurrent heart attacks and death. 57% of patients were scored as hostile according to the MAACL.


Study Outcomes Hostility is a common trait in heart attack survivors linked to poor outcomes and did not predict recurrent heart attacks. Adding an assessment of hostility may help spot patients at premature death risk.Education on the potential impact of hostility could motivate behavioral changes.

Tips to prevent heart diseases
  • Smoking cessation/quit smoking
  • Increase physical activity
  • Eat a balanced and nutritious diet
  • Take proper care of your mental health


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
READ MORE
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
READ MORE
Physical Activity Beneficial for Heart Attack Patients
Physical activity is recommended for patient's who survived a heart attack. Walking and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity can be beneficial for patients.
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Death FactsHeartHealthy HeartBereavementStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPericarditis