Hostility Associated With Higher Death Risk After Second Heart Attacks

This is one of the largest and most comprehensive studies examining the association between hostility and heart attack outcomes. The study involved 2,321 heart attack survivors, mostly men (68%) with an average age of 67 years. Using the Multiple Adjective Affect Checklist (MAACL), hostility was measured at baseline. They were followed for 24 months for recurrent heart attacks and death. 57% of patients were scored as hostile according to the MAACL.
‘Hostility was an independent predictor of dying from a second heart attack after adjusting for other factors that could affect the relationship, including sex, age, education, marital status, diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking.’
Study Outcomes
Hostility is a common trait in heart attack survivors linked to poor outcomes and did not predict recurrent heart attacks. Adding an assessment of hostility may help spot patients at premature death risk.Education on the potential impact of hostility could motivate behavioral changes.
Tips to prevent heart diseases
- Smoking cessation/quit smoking
- Increase physical activity
- Eat a balanced and nutritious diet
- Take proper care of your mental health
Source: Medindia