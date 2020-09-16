by Colleen Fleiss on  September 16, 2020 at 1:54 AM Hypertension News
Metabolic Surgery Benefits Hypertension Patients
Metabolic surgery benefits obese people who have high blood pressure (hypertension) and reduces heart attack, stroke, and death, revealed a new study led by Erik Stenberg at Örebro University in PLOS Medicine.

Study

Two groups of people were taken into consideration. One group had undergone metabolic surgery and a control group that hadn't. People were matched by age, sex, location, educational levels, and other health conditions.


Study Results

People who undergo metabolic surgery had a decreased risk of a "major adverse cardiovascular event" such as a stroke, heart attack or cardiac arrest, and they had a lower risk of dying for any reason. 3.2% of the group that had surgery experienced a major adverse cardiovascular event, compared to 4.5% of the control group.

Metabolic surgery should be considered as an effective option for treating patients with obesity and high blood pressure.

Source: Medindia

