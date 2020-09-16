Metabolic Surgery Benefits Hypertension Patients

Two groups of people were taken into consideration. One group had undergone metabolic surgery and a control group that hadn't. People were matched by age, sex, location, educational levels, and other health conditions.
‘Metabolic surgery reduces the risk for many conditions that typically accompany obesity, such as type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, and sleep apnea.’
Study Results
People who undergo metabolic surgery had a decreased risk of a "major adverse cardiovascular event" such as a stroke, heart attack or cardiac arrest, and they had a lower risk of dying for any reason. 3.2% of the group that had surgery experienced a major adverse cardiovascular event, compared to 4.5% of the control group.
Metabolic surgery should be considered as an effective option for treating patients with obesity and high blood pressure.
Source: Medindia