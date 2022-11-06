About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Link Between Prediabetes and Heart Attack Risk Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on June 11, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Patients with prediabetes are more prone to heart attacks, revealed a study.

Prediabetes is when blood glucose levels are higher than usual but not high enough to be considered diabetes. People with prediabetes are more prone to develop diabetes.

Link Between E-cigarettes and Prediabetes

Promotion of e-cigarettes as a "safer" smoking alternative might face challenges as a new study links the use of e-cigarettes with increased odds of prediabetes.
While diabetes is known to cause severe health conditions such as heart attacks, stroke, and kidney problems, the link between prediabetes and heart problems has not been well established, according to study lead author Kavin Raj, M.D., of Saint Peter's University Hospital/Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, N.J.

Prediabetes & Cardiovascular Disease

"Our study serves as a wake-up to everyone to shift the focus to managing prediabetes, not just diabetes," Raj said. "Based on our findings, we encourage everyone to make lifestyle changes, follow a healthy diet, and regular exercise for at least 150 minutes each week in patients with prediabetes to decrease the risk of heart attacks."
Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
The researchers analyzed data from 1.79 million hospitalizations of patients who had a heart attack. Of these patients, 1% had prediabetes.

After adjusting for risk factors for heart disease, including age, sex, race, family history of heart attack, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and obesity, prediabetes was associated with 25% increased odds of a heart attack, compared with patients without prediabetes.

"Our findings reinforce the importance of early recognition by screening and early intervention of prediabetes by lifestyle changes and medications to decrease the risk of cardiovascular events," Raj said.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Heart Attack

The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz and find out.
Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Heart attack usually occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the heart. If not treated, it can lead to death. Here are must know facts on heart attacks.
News Category
