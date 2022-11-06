Link Between Prediabetes and Heart Attack Risk Identified

Prediabetes & Cardiovascular Disease

Advertisement

"Our study serves as a wake-up to everyone to shift the focus to managing prediabetes, not just diabetes," Raj said. "Based on our findings, we encourage everyone to make lifestyle changes, follow a healthy diet, and regular exercise for at least 150 minutes each week in patients with prediabetes to decrease the risk of heart attacks."The researchers analyzed data from 1.79 million hospitalizations of patients who had a heart attack. Of these patients, 1% had prediabetes.After adjusting for risk factors for heart disease, including age, sex, race, family history of heart attack, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and obesity, prediabetes was associated with 25% increased odds of a heart attack, compared with patients without prediabetes."Our findings reinforce the importance of early recognition by screening and early intervention of prediabetes by lifestyle changes and medications to decrease the risk of cardiovascular events," Raj said.Source: Eurekalert