Link Between E-cigarettes and Prediabetes

Risk of prediabetes is increased with use of e-cigarette as per a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier.



Traditional cigarette smokers are 30% to 40% more likely than non-smokers to develop type 2 diabetes as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This may further increase the risk for cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerotic disorders, stroke, and peripheral vascular diseases.