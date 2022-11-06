Fracture Risk Higher in Patients Using Insulin

Type 2 diabetes patients using insulin or sulfonylurea are at a heightened risk of fractures compared to metformin-only users, revealed study.
Kong and colleagues acknowledge that anti-diabetic medications have long been suspected of increased risk for fractures among this patient population.
However, after investigating longitudinal comparative studies, they learned that evidence of these effects is limited.
Insulin Use and Excess Fracture RiskThe researchers included 6,694 patients aged ≥50 years from the common data model (CDM) database between 2008 and 2011, who used the same anti-diabetic medications for over a year.
"From real-world data using the common data model, we found that insulin users were at elevated risk of major osteoporotic and hip fracture compared to metformin users, which was attenuated in users with a combination of insulin and metformin," Kong said.
This increased fracture risk among people who used insulin was exaggerated among people who are not obese and those with well-controlled diabetes. These findings suggest a need for routine fracture risk assessments in patients with diabetes.
Source: Eurekalert