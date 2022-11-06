About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Fracture Risk Higher in Patients Using Insulin

by Colleen Fleiss on June 11, 2022 at 9:11 PM
Type 2 diabetes patients using insulin or sulfonylurea are at a heightened risk of fractures compared to metformin-only users, revealed study.

Kong and colleagues acknowledge that anti-diabetic medications have long been suspected of increased risk for fractures among this patient population.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes


Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
However, after investigating longitudinal comparative studies, they learned that evidence of these effects is limited.

Insulin Use and Excess Fracture Risk

The researchers included 6,694 patients aged ≥50 years from the common data model (CDM) database between 2008 and 2011, who used the same anti-diabetic medications for over a year.

They analyzed risks of major osteoporotic fractures and hip fractures in each group using the Cox proportional hazards model compared with a metformin group as a reference.
Hand Fractures

Hand Fractures


Hand fractures are very common and can result in disability if not treated adequately.
"From real-world data using the common data model, we found that insulin users were at elevated risk of major osteoporotic and hip fracture compared to metformin users, which was attenuated in users with a combination of insulin and metformin," Kong said.

This increased fracture risk among people who used insulin was exaggerated among people who are not obese and those with well-controlled diabetes. These findings suggest a need for routine fracture risk assessments in patients with diabetes.

Source: Eurekalert
Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis Risk Chart


Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.
Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength


Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.
