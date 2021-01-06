Link Between Depression and Kidney Function

show a significant association between depressive symptoms at the start of the study and rapid decline in kidney function during follow-up as they experience 1.4-times more likely rapid kidney function decline than participants with infrequent depressive symptoms.
This study demonstrates high depressive symptoms as a risk factor for Chronic kidney disease needs to be identified to reduce the huge burden of Chronic kidney disease and its related complications by effective psychosocial interventions.
Source: Medindia