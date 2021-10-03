World Kidney Day is celebrated annually the world over. Its major aim is to spread awareness about the importance of kidney health to every nook-and-corner of the globe to reduce the burden of kidney disease and its associated health complications that often lead to fatal consequences.



World Kidney Day is organized jointly by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundation - World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA).

World Kidney Day: ‘Living Well With Kidney Disease’

