by Colleen Fleiss on  April 19, 2020 at 7:49 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between COVID-19 Severity and Immune System Genes Identified
In the human immune system, the genetic variability may affect susceptibility to, and severity of infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The findings published in the Journal of Virology may help shed new light into the puzzling question of why the disease hits some people harder than others.

Certain immune system genes, called human leukocyte antigen genes that are involved in recognizing pathogens, vary from person to person.


These variations can influence how well the immune system recognises a given pathogen.

Poor recognition of SARS-CoV-2 could cause a person to be more vulnerable to the virus, said the study.

"In particular, understanding how variation in HLA (a component of the immune system containing multiple genes) may affect the course of COVID-19 could help identify individuals at higher risk from the disease," according to the authors of the new study.

The authors showed that individual HLA, haplotype, and full genotype variability likely influence the capacity to respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and noted that certain alleles in particular could be associated with more severe infection, as has previously been shown with SARS-CoV.

"This is the first study to report global distributions of HLA types and haplotypes with potential epidemiological ramifications in the setting of the current pandemic," said the authors from Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, and the Portland VA Research Foundation in the US.

"HLA typing can be fast and inexpensive," the authors wrote.

"Following the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, individuals with high-risk HLA types could be prioritized for vaccination."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Kerala Counselled 4.5l People Due to Covid-19
Psycho Social Support Team attached to the Kerala health department has by now given online support to over 4.5 lakh people.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Female Child
In Maharashtra, a COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy female child. This is the first such case in Maharashtra and the second in the country with the earlier one taking place in AIIMS, New Delhi.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

ImmunisationMyasthenia GravisWeaver SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake