Kerala Counselled 4.5l People Due to Covid-19

The counselling was given to 2.08 lakh people who were at one point under observation after turning a possible suspect for coronavirus and in all close to 4.50 lakh people got the benefit of this facility.
The department pointed out that by now they have conducted 4,45,734 telephonic counselling besides 1,25,890 follow up calls. A total of 11,319 incoming calls came to their helpline.
Source: IANS