April 19, 2020
COVID-19 Positive Woman Delivers Healthy Female Child
In Maharashtra, a 33-year old COVID-19 positive woman delivered a healthy female child at the Government General Hospital in Ghati, said medicos.

The delivery by the woman -- hailing from Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb -- took place at 12.40 p.m. through a Cesarean Section, said District Medical Officer Sundar Kulkarni.

He added that the medical team has taken three swabs of the newborn infant -- weighing 3.25 kg -- for tests.


Though the woman is asymptomatic, her first child, a 15-year old son, had also tested positive on Friday night, which had raised concerns among the medical team.

In the ninth month of pregnancy, the woman had left Mumbai for Aurangabad on April 12, but the very next day she had tested positive, just five days before her delivery.

Kulkarni said that the hospital has implemented full protocols to deal with this case and also with other pregnant women who may have tested Covid-19 positive in the district.

Source: IANS

