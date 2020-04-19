by Colleen Fleiss on  April 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exercise During Pregnancy Reduces Obesity Among Offspring: Study
Physical fitness during pregnancy was found to reduce obesity among offspring, stated new study published today in Science Advances led by Min Du, professor of animal sciences at Washington State University, and his PhD student Jun Seok Son.

That's according to a study published today in Science Advances led by Min Du, professor of animal sciences at Washington State University, and his PhD student Jun Seok Son.

They found exercise during pregnancy stimulates the production of brown adipose tissue, commonly known as brown fat, in a developing fetus. Brown fat's primary role in the body is to burn off heat. It is often called good fat. White adipose tissue or white fat, on the other hand, is responsible for obesity and harder to burn off. It is commonly known as bad fat.


Du and Son's results show the offspring of physically fit mice that exercised daily during pregnancy not only had a greater proportion of brown fat relative to body weight but also burned white fat off quicker than the offspring of a control group of pregnant mice that did not exercise. This helped prevent obesity and also improved metabolic health.

Their study is unique because up to now, the impacts of exercise during pregnancy on fetal development have only been examined in obese mothers.

"Previous research has shown that exercise among overweight women during pregnancy protects against metabolic dysfunction and obesity in their offspring," Du said. "This new study shows these benefits may also extend to the offspring of women who are healthy and in shape."

As exercise during pregnancy is becoming less common and obesity rates in children are increasing among mothers with various body mass indices, the researchers hope their findings will encourage healthy and fit women to continue living an active lifestyle during pregnancy.

"These findings suggest that physical activity during pregnancy for fit women is critical for a newborn's metabolic health," Son said. "We think this research could ultimately help address obesity in the United States and other countries."

In the study, healthy maternal mice were assigned either to a sedentary lifestyle or to exercise daily. Their offspring were then subjected to a high energy/caloric diet.

Notably, female and male offspring from the experimental group whose mothers had exercised consumed more feed than offspring from the control group. Nonetheless, the experimental group mice showed less weight gain.

Additionally, there was an improvement in glucose tolerance in the female and male offspring from the experimental group. Glucose intolerance is a precursor to developing diabetes and other obesity-related diseases later in life.

Exercise during pregnancy also stimulated the production of apelin, an exercise-induced hormone, in both mothers and their fetuses. Apelin stimulates brown fat development and improves metabolic health.

Du and Son also found administering apelin to the pregnant mice in the control group mimicked some of the beneficial effects of exercise on their offspring.

"This suggests that the apelinergic system could be a possible target for developing drugs that help prevent obesity," Du said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a period marked with anxieties, worries and unanswered questions. Exercising during pregnancy is not only healthy, it can also be fun and rewarding.
READ MORE
Quiz on Fitness
Who wouldn't want to look fit in the current scenario where young and old are hitting the gym to look and feel fighting fit? We invite you to participate in this quiz on fitness and check if you are well informed on what it takes to remain fit all ...
READ MORE
Height and Weight for Children
The height and weight calculator is a useful tool to ascertain the ideal height and weight of the children according to age and gender.
READ MORE
Exercise during Pregnancy
Looking for exercises during pregnancy? Use this slideshow as guide to 10 easy and uncomplicated exercises.
READ MORE
Breech Presentation and Delivery
Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.
READ MORE
Home Pregnancy Test
A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
READ MORE
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
READ MORE
Trimester of pregnancy
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyPsychological Changes In PregnancyBulimia NervosaDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and Delivery