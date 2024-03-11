About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Link Between Arthritis and the Common Food Ingredient Tryptophan

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 11 2024 10:11 AM

Link Between Arthritis and the Common Food Ingredient Tryptophan
Scientists have discovered the process by which bacteria in the digestive system convert dietary tryptophan into an inflammatory chemical, priming the immune system for arthritis. (1 Trusted Source
Microbiota-dependent indole production stimulates the development of collagen-induced arthritis in mice

Go to source)
The research was co-authored by Kristine Kuhn, MD, PhD, Scoville Endowed Chair and head of the CU Division of Rheumatology. Several of her division colleagues collaborated on the paper, which was published in February in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

What is Tryptophan?

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid found in many protein-rich foods, including meats, fish, dairy products, and certain seeds and nuts. It has many uses in the body, including helping in the production of proteins, muscles, enzymes, and neurotransmitters – the nervous system’s chemical messengers. The body doesn’t make it; we get it from our diet.

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
Many people think of tryptophan as the ingredient in turkey that supposedly makes us sleepy after a Thanksgiving feast. In fact, researchers say that although tryptophan plays a role in helping to regulate the sleep cycle, the amount that’s in turkey probably isn’t a significant cause of post-dinner drowsiness.

Kuhn and her associates set out to learn how a substance that often is a force for good in the body is converted into a pathway to inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, which affects about 1% of the population. It can cause painful swelling of the hands and feet, and joint deformities if left untreated.

"It’s been known that the microbiome – the bacteria in our gut – can break down tryptophan into byproducts. Some of those byproducts are anti-inflammatory, but we’ve also associated some inflammatory causes of those products,” Kuhn says. “We’re the first to highlight which products are contributing to inflammation, and how they are doing that.”

Oligoarthritis
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.
She says the new research “builds upon some observations we had in patients with spondyloarthritis – not quite rheumatoid arthritis, but a closely related condition – where we found that changes in the microbiome were associated with increased production of these products called indoles, which are what bacteria make from tryptophan.” Similar changes were observed in arthritis studies involving mice, she says.

Did You Know?


A Mediterranean diet with plant-based fibers and lean meats promotes a healthier microbiome, providing anti-inflammatory tryptophan benefits compared to a typical Western diet.
“We put mice on antibiotics to wipe out their microbiome, and they didn’t get arthritis, and they didn’t have indole,” she says. “So we said, OK, what if they do have a microbiome and we put them on a diet with little tryptophan? The microbiome can’t break down tryptophan into indole, and the mice didn't get arthritis. So two different ways, we showed that it’s tryptophan that’s broken down by the microbiome into indole.”

Advertisement
Quiz on Arthritis
Quiz on Arthritis
Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on ...
So how does that work? “We found that when indole is present, the mice start to develop autoreactive T-cells that are more inflammatory. They have less of those regulatory T-cells that help maintain balance in the immune system, and they start to develop antibodies that are more pathogenic. We found that the antibodies had flags for being more inflammatory when indole was present.”

“If tryptophan hits our body’s cells, it tends to go get broken down into anti-inflammatory products versus when it hits the bacterial cells and goes more inflammatory. The ways we think about how this could lead to therapies are: How do you keep that balance tipped so that tryptophan goes towards that anti-inflammatory pathway? How can you manipulate intestinal bacteria to tip that balance? That's where we’re interested in going in the future.”

Advertisement
Top Foods for Strong Bones
Top Foods for Strong Bones
As we get older, our bones start becoming weak, especially in women after menopause. To keep your bones strong, here is the list of recommended top foods.
As for other ways to protect against arthritis, Kuhn says that through research by her Division of Rheumatology colleagues, “we have started to understand the at-risk stage, where we can actually identify people who are likely to progress to rheumatoid arthritis within the next few years based on blood markers. There’s some data that suggests we could intervene during that period and prevent disease, but we’re not quite sure yet what are the right ways to intervene.”

Reference:
  1. Microbiota-dependent indole production stimulates the development of collagen-induced arthritis in mice - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/167671)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement