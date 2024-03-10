Children's Smartphone Addiction — A Doctor's Red Flag

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World Health Organization (WHO)



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Pediatricians caution parents on the dangers of too much screen time for children under 10, echoing WHO guidelines, as excessive smartphone use can lead to various health issues, including eye strain, anxiety, and poor eating habits, urging for balanced lifestyle choices to promote holistic child development. #smartphone #addiction ’

Health Risks and Behavior Issues for Young Users

Advertisement

Did You Know?

Nomophobia is the fear of being without your mobile phone or losing its signal.

Advertisement

World Health Organization (WHO) - (https://www.who.int/)

Doctors caution against excessive smartphone use in children under 10, highlighting risks to both physical health and behavior ().According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, children under five must spend less time watching screens.While the UN health body does not recommend screen time for infants and 1-year-olds, those aged 2 years should not be exposed for more than an hour.However, “even toddlers as young as one and a half years old are being handed smartphones by their parents,” Dr Rajiv Uttam, Director, Paediatric Pulmonology, Critical Care Paediatrics (PICU), Paediatric Care, Medanta The Medicity, Gurugram, told IANS.The doctor noted that illnesses such as “diarrhea, fever, and other health issues are observed in children who spend excessive time on their devices”.Several studies have shown theProlonged use of smartphones in children has been linked with vision impairment, and dry eyes among others.Dr Vikas Taneja, Consultant Paediatrics, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka explained that this is majorly due to radiation, as the children use their mobile phones at a very close distance.“Children can present with excessive eye strain, which can lead to redness of the eyes and excessive itching. This can lead to frequent rubbing and watering. The strain on the eyes can lead to headaches, and their sleep might get disturbed. Excessive mobile phone use can also affect the muscles of the eye,” he told IANS.This sleep loss can, further,Usually, such children tend to be alone, have low self-esteem, become excessively irritable, have a lot of aggression and behavioral changes, and may throw tantrums.Rajiv said that overuse often leads to a detachment from the real world, and the children are likely to display symptoms akin to virtual autism.“Habitual smartphone use during meals also contributes to poor eating habits, obesity, and related health issues such as high blood pressure and sugar levels ultimately leading small kids to pre-diabetic stage.”Importantly, thethe doctor said.To mitigate these risks, the health experts advised parents to prioritize quality time with their children, encourage healthy eating habits, and limit screen time per day.Furthermore, balancing technology with outdoor activities and nutritious meals is crucial in fostering holistic child development.Source-IANS