Can Oversensitive Sensory Neurons Cause Joint Deformities

An excessive amount of mechanosensation in the neurons that sense one's limbs in space can cause musculoskeletal deformities such as arthrogryposis.



Their study also provides proof of concept that reducing this heightened sensory neuronal activity (via Botox or special diet) during a critical age could be a viable way to treat some musculoskeletal conditions in a non-invasive manner.

What is Distal Arthrogryposis

Distal arthrogryposis (DA) is a disorder characterized by congenital joint deformities, or contractures, that often restrict movement in the hands and feet and is estimated to afflict roughly one in 3,000 individuals worldwide. Alleviating the symptoms often requires invasive surgeries.