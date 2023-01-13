About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Can Oversensitive Sensory Neurons Cause Joint Deformities

by Colleen Fleiss on January 13, 2023 at 1:07 AM
An excessive amount of mechanosensation in the neurons that sense one's limbs in space can cause musculoskeletal deformities such as arthrogryposis.

Their study also provides proof of concept that reducing this heightened sensory neuronal activity (via Botox or special diet) during a critical age could be a viable way to treat some musculoskeletal conditions in a non-invasive manner.

What is Distal Arthrogryposis

Distal arthrogryposis (DA) is a disorder characterized by congenital joint deformities, or contractures, that often restrict movement in the hands and feet and is estimated to afflict roughly one in 3,000 individuals worldwide. Alleviating the symptoms often requires invasive surgeries.

Muscle Atrophy

Muscle Atrophy


Muscle atrophy is caused either by disuse, age, starvation, nerve injury, or disease. Muscle pain, weakness, and fatigue are the main symptoms.
Although mutations in genes associated with muscle and joint function have been linked to DA, gain-of-function mutations in PIEZO2 - a principal mechano-sensor in sensory neurons that underlies touch sensation, proprioception, and other mechanosensory processes - have been found in patients with DA subtype 5 (DA5). However, the mechanism by which PIEZO2 mutations cause DA is unknown.

Using a mouse model, Shang Ma and colleagues found that over-expression of the mutant PIEZO2 gain-of-function allele in proprioceptive neurons that enervate muscles and tendons during a critical postnatal period during development can cause joint contracture. These defects were not caused when the dysfunctional allele was expressed in skeletal muscles, cartilage, or tendons.
Muscle Disorders - What is the Cause?

Muscle Disorders - What is the Cause?


Malignant hypothermia (MH) and central core disease (CCD), rare genetic skeletal muscle disorders, have been the subject of study by researchers who have explained the cause.
"Finding that expression of the gain-of-function allele of PIEZO2 in young adult mice does not cause DA symptoms is reassuring. It narrows down a time window for potential therapeutic intervention that could lead to lifelong improvement for the affected patients," said Ma et al.

Source: Eurekalert
Understanding Activation of Myostatin can Treat Muscle Disorders

Understanding Activation of Myostatin can Treat Muscle Disorders


Myostatin or GDF8, a signaling protein's activation identified can help in improving treatments for muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Life for People With Muscle Disorders Improved With Group Doctor Visits

Life for People With Muscle Disorders Improved With Group Doctor Visits


Group doctor visits found to be more beneficial to people with muscle diseases such as muscular dystrophies than individual appointments, suggests a new study.
