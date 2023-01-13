Gene Editing for Cardiac Protection

CRISPR-Cas9, the gene editing approach was found to confer protection from ischemia/reperfusion injury, according to a study in mice.



However, most gene editing strategies focus on correcting specific genetic mutations that only occur in a small subset of patients and often before disease onset.

Gene Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

Broader applications of the approach remain limited. Here, Simon Lebek, Eric Olson, and colleagues present a CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing therapy that could be used to treat a range of patients with heart disease. Ischemia/reperfusion (IR) injury is a type of tissue damage that occurs after a variety of cardiovascular insults, including stroke and heart attack.