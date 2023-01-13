About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Gene Editing for Cardiac Protection

by Colleen Fleiss on January 13, 2023 at 1:13 AM
CRISPR-Cas9, the gene editing approach was found to confer protection from ischemia/reperfusion injury, according to a study in mice.

However, most gene editing strategies focus on correcting specific genetic mutations that only occur in a small subset of patients and often before disease onset.

Gene Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

Broader applications of the approach remain limited. Here, Simon Lebek, Eric Olson, and colleagues present a CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing therapy that could be used to treat a range of patients with heart disease. Ischemia/reperfusion (IR) injury is a type of tissue damage that occurs after a variety of cardiovascular insults, including stroke and heart attack.

Mesenteric Ischemia

Mesenteric Ischemia


Mesenteric ischemia occurs when blood supply to the bowel is reduced due to blocked abdominal blood vessels. It can be acute onset or chronic, developing over a period of time.
Chronic overactivation of Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase IIδ (CaMKIIδ) is known to cause several cardiac diseases in humans and mice, including IR injury.

Oxidation of methionine residues promotes CaMKIIδ hyperactivation. Lebek et al. found that using CRISPR-Cas9 adenine base editing to eliminate the oxidative activation sites of the CaMKIIδ gene in cardiomyocytes protected them from IR injury in mouse models. What's more, Lebek et al. found that injecting gene editing reagents into mice soon after IR injury allowed the animals to recover cardiac function after severe damage.

Source: Eurekalert
CRISPR

CRISPR


CRISPR is a gene editing tool that is revolutionizing medical care with prospective cure for genetic diseases like cancer, diabetes, DMD, eye diseases, obesity.
Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR

Test Your Knowledge on CRISPR


CRISPR/CAS Technology - Potential Cure For All Diseases CRISPR/Cas9 (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology is a revolutionary gene cutting tool and has innumerable uses in medicine such as removing cancer or disease causing genes and inserting normal genes. Take this quiz to learn more about this novel technology.
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack


Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
