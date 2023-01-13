About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Gut Bacteria Impact Brain Health

by Colleen Fleiss on January 13, 2023 at 12:52 AM
Font : A-A+

Gut Bacteria Impact Brain Health

Gut microbiome was found to play an important role in the health of brains, revealed researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines — the so-called gut microbiome — have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease


Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
Advertisement


The study, in mice, found that gut bacteria — partly by producing compounds such as short chain fatty acids — affect the behavior of immune cells throughout the body, including ones in the brain that can damage brain tissue and exacerbate neurodegeneration in conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. The findings, published in the journal Science, open up the possibility of reshaping the gut microbiome as a way to prevent or treat neurodegeneration.

"We gave young mice antibiotics for just a week, and we saw a permanent change in their gut microbiomes, their immune responses, and how much neurodegeneration related to a protein called tau they experienced with age," said senior author David M. Holtzman, M.D., the Barbara Burton and Reuben M. Morriss III Distinguished Professor of Neurology. "What's exciting is that manipulating the gut microbiome could be a way to have an effect on the brain without putting anything directly into the brain."
Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease

Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease


Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?
Advertisement

Evidence is accumulating that the gut microbiomes in people with Alzheimer's disease can differ from those of healthy people. But it isn't clear whether these differences are the cause or the result of the disease — or both — and what effect altering the microbiome might have on the course of the disease.

Gut Microbiome Plays a Role in Alzheimer's Disease

To determine whether the gut microbiome may be playing a causal role, the researchers altered the gut microbiomes of mice predisposed to develop Alzheimer's-like brain damage and cognitive impairment. The mice were genetically modified to express a mutant form of the human brain protein tau, which builds up and causes damage to neurons and atrophy of their brains by 9 months of age. They also carried a variant of the human APOE gene, a major genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's. People with one copy of the APOE4 variant are three to four times more likely to develop the disease than people with the more common APOE3variant.

Along with Holtzman, the research team included gut microbiome expert and co-author Jeffrey I. Gordon, M.D., the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor and director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology; first author Dong-Oh Seo, Ph.D., an instructor in neurology; and co-author Sangram S. Sisodia, Ph.D., a professor of neurobiology at the University of Chicago.

When such genetically modified mice were raised under sterile conditions from birth, they did not acquire gut microbiomes, and their brains showed much less damage at 40 weeks of age than the brains of mice harboring normal mouse microbiomes.

When such mice were raised under normal, nonsterile conditions, they developed normal microbiomes. A course of antibiotics at 2 weeks of age, however, permanently changed the composition of bacteria in their microbiomes. For male mice, it also reduced the amount of brain damage evident at 40 weeks of age. The protective effects of the microbiome shifts were more pronounced in male mice carrying the APOE3 variant than in those with the high-risk APOE4variant, possibly because the deleterious effects of APOE4canceled out some of the protection, the researchers said. Antibiotic treatment had no significant effect on neurodegeneration in female mice.

"We already know, from studies of brain tumors, normal brain development and related topics, that immune cells in male and female brains respond very differently to stimuli," Holtzman said. "So, it's not terribly surprising that when we manipulated the microbiome we saw a sex difference in response, although it is hard to say what exactly this means for men and women living with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders."

Further experiments linked three specific short-chain fatty acids — compounds produced by certain types of gut bacteria as products of their metabolism — to neurodegeneration. All three of these fatty acids were scarce in mice with gut microbiomes altered by antibiotic treatment, and undetectable in mice without gut microbiomes.

These short-chain fatty acids appeared to trigger neurodegeneration by activating immune cells in the bloodstream, which in turn somehow activated immune cells in the brain to damage brain tissue. When middle-aged mice without microbiomes were fed the three short-chain fatty acids, their brain immune cells became more reactive, and their brains showed more signs of tau-linked damage.

"This study may offer important insights into how the microbiome influences tau-mediated neurodegeneration, and suggests therapies that alter gut microbes may affect the onset or progression of neurodegenerative disorders," said Linda McGavern, Ph.D., program director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), which provided some of the funding for the study.

"What I want to know is, if you took mice genetically destined to develop neurodegenerative disease, and you manipulated the microbiome just before the animals start showing signs of damage, could you slow or prevent neurodegeneration?" Holtzman asked. "That would be the equivalent of starting treatment in a person in late middle age who is still cognitively normal but on the verge of developing impairments. If we could start a treatment in these types of genetically sensitized adult animal models before neurodegeneration first becomes apparent, and show that it worked, that could be the kind of thing we could test in people."

Source: Eurekalert
Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Advertisement
Quiz on Brain

Quiz on Brain


The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate you.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its ...
Brain Food

Brain Food

It is a myth that the brain quits generating new cells once you reach adulthood. They are regenerating all ...
MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become ...
Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms ...
Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully ...
Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Gut Bacteria Impact Brain Health Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests