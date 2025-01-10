About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Morning Coffee is Healthier Than All-Day Sips

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 10 2025 3:37 PM

Drinking coffee in the morning, rather than throughout the day, can help reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall health.

Why Morning Coffee is Healthier Than All-Day Sips
Highlights:
  • Moderate coffee consumption can reduce the risks of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease
  • Not just how much coffee we drink matters but when we drink it may play a key role in its health effects
  • Drink coffee in the morning for maximum health benefits
Coffee is one of the world’s most popular beverages, and many of us rely on it to start the day or keep us alert throughout. Research has consistently shown that moderate coffee consumption can be beneficial, potentially lowering the risks of diseases like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease (1 Trusted Source
Coffee drinking timing and mortality in US adults

Go to source).
However, how much coffee is "too much" remains controversial, especially regarding heavy coffee consumption (more than 3–5 cups per day). What’s becoming clear is that not just how much coffee we drink but when we drink it may play a key role in its health effects.

Secret Weight Loss Drink: Egg Blended With Black Coffee
Secret Weight Loss Drink: Egg Blended With Black Coffee
Raw eggs mixed with hot black coffee can enhance weight loss especially when it is consumed before a workout.

How the Timing of Coffee Affects Health

The timing of coffee consumption can significantly affect the risk of death from various causes, especially heart diseases. There are two main patterns of coffee drinking time
  • Morning coffee drinkers: those who drink coffee mainly in the morning
  • All-day-type coffee drinkers: those who drink coffee throughout the day, including in the afternoon and evening
Compared to people who don’t drink coffee, those who drink coffee during the morning alone have lower risks of dying from various causes and heart diseases. Drinking coffee all day does not have the same health benefits. So, the time of day when you take coffee has a strong influence on your health.

The timing of coffee consumption can affect health in two ways:

1. Circadian Rhythm Disruption: The body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, helps regulate sleep, wakefulness, and other important bodily functions.

Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Anti-ageing properties of black coffee makes this superfood a perfect morning ritual. But ideally have black coffee without milk and sugar and to get maximum benefit.
Consuming coffee late in the day—especially in the afternoon or evening—can disrupt the natural rhythm. Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that can suppress melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleep.

Disrupting melatonin production by drinking coffee late may lead to poor sleep quality, increased inflammation, and higher blood pressure, which in turn raises the risk for heart disease.

Advertisement
Why Should You Add Ghee to Coffee?
Why Should You Add Ghee to Coffee?
Ever tried coffee with a twist? Indulge in flavor with this secret elixir - Ghee Coffee! But does this morning cup of ghee coffee benefit your health?
2. Anti-Inflammatory Effects: Coffee contains bioactive compounds that help reduce inflammation, a key factor in many chronic diseases, including heart disease.

Inflammatory markers in the body naturally follow a circadian rhythm, being highest in the morning and lowest in the evening. Drinking coffee in the morning may increase its anti-inflammatory effects, providing a greater benefit than drinking coffee throughout the day.

Advertisement
Quiz on Coffee
Quiz on Coffee
‘Coffee sets the blood in motion and stimulates the muscles; it accelerates the digestive processes, chases away sleep, and gives us the capacity to engage a little longer in the exercise of our intellects.’ – Honoré de Balzac (paraphrasing ...

Why Morning Coffee Delivers More Health Benefits

The difference between morning-type and all-day-type coffee drinkers is due to the way the body’s internal systems respond to coffee at different times of day. For example:
  • Morning-type coffee drinkers may experience the benefits of coffee when their bodies are naturally more responsive to it, such as when inflammation levels are highest in the morning. The anti-inflammatory effects of coffee could therefore have a greater benefit if consumed during the morning.
  • All-day-type coffee drinkers, on the other hand, may suffer from sleep disruptions or overstimulation, especially if they drink coffee in the afternoon or evening. This could reduce coffee's health benefits, potentially outweighing its bioactive compounds' positive effects.
Moderate coffee consumption is consistently associated with lower mortality risk, while the effects of heavy coffee intake (more than 3 cups per day) have shown mixed results. Some findings indicate no significant benefit, whereas others suggest a reduced risk of death, particularly from heart disease.

Timing may help explain these differences. People who drink a lot of coffee throughout the day don’t seem to get the same health benefits as those who drink it only in the morning.

Here are a few takeaways:
  • Drink coffee in the morning for maximum health benefits. This aligns with your body's natural rhythms and may reduce the risk of heart disease and other health problems.
  • Drinking coffee in the afternoon or evening can disrupt sleep and circadian rhythm, potentially increasing the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.
  • While moderate consumption (1-3 cups per day) offers health benefits, heavy intake may not be as beneficial. It's important to find a balance that suits your body and lifestyle.
To get the most out of your coffee habit, make it a morning ritual—because when it comes to health benefits, timing is everything!

Reference:
  1. Coffee drinking timing and mortality in US adults - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehae871/7928425)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education