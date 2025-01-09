Is Oversleeping Dangerous for Your Health?

Oversleeping can have serious health implications, from diabetes to heart disease. Understanding your sleep needs is key to maintaining good health.

Highlights: Oversleeping is linked to several chronic diseases and health risks

If you need more than 9 hours of sleep regularly, it might indicate an underlying issue

Conditions like sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome could be the culprits behind excessive sleep

Did You Know?

Sleeping too much may be as harmful as not getting enough sleep! It can even lead to chronic diseases. #sleephealth #medindia’

Sleeping Too Much Causes Health Issues

Oversleeping : Sign of Underlying Sleep Disorders

How Sleep Needs Change Over Time

Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours

Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours

Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours

Preschoolers (3-5 years): 10-13 hours

School-age children (6-13 years): 9-11 hours

Teenagers (14-17 years): 8-10 hours

8-10 hours Adults (18-64 years): 7-9 hours

