About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Is Oversleeping Dangerous for Your Health?

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Jan 9 2025 4:12 PM

Oversleeping can have serious health implications, from diabetes to heart disease. Understanding your sleep needs is key to maintaining good health.

Is Oversleeping Dangerous for Your Health?
Highlights:
  • Oversleeping is linked to several chronic diseases and health risks
  • If you need more than 9 hours of sleep regularly, it might indicate an underlying issue
  • Conditions like sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome could be the culprits behind excessive sleep
We all know that insufficient sleep can lead to a host of health problems, including fatigue, irritability, and an increased risk of chronic conditions. However, did you know that oversleeping—getting too much sleep—can also have detrimental effects on your health?

Pros and Cons of Sleeping on the Floor
Pros and Cons of Sleeping on the Floor
Discover the surprising truth about floor sleeping! Is it the ultimate solution for better health and wellness? Find out now.
Advertisement

Sleeping Too Much Causes Health Issues

Studies have linked excessive sleep to various serious health issues, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obesity, depression, and even headaches. While this might sound alarming, sleep experts like Dr. Charlene Gamaldo from Johns Hopkins Medicine suggest that the connection might not be as straightforward. “It’s not always clear whether oversleeping causes these problems or if those suffering from these conditions tend to sleep more,” Dr. Gamaldo explains (1 Trusted Source
Oversleeping: Bad for Your Health?

Go to source).


Advertisement
Common Sleeping Pill Favors Faster Stroke Recovery
Common Sleeping Pill Favors Faster Stroke Recovery
Zolpidem which is currently prescribed for people who suffer from insomnia has shown potential to speed up stroke recovery process.

Oversleeping : Sign of Underlying Sleep Disorders

Still, if you find yourself regularly sleeping for more than 9 hours a night, it could be a sign of a sleep disorder or an underlying health problem. Common sleep disorders that can contribute to excessive sleep include sleep apnea (a condition where breathing stops temporarily during sleep), restless legs syndrome (which causes an irresistible urge to move your legs), and bruxism (teeth grinding during sleep). Other factors such as chronic pain, certain medications, or mental health issues can also disrupt sleep patterns, leading to oversleeping.

Conditions like Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome or Idiopathic Hypersomnia—where excessive sleepiness occurs without an apparent cause—can cause you to sleep longer than usual. Fortunately, many of these conditions are treatable, which can help restore healthy sleep patterns.

If you regularly feel the need to sleep more than the recommended 7-9 hours, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider. A sleep study might be recommended to rule out underlying issues such as sleep apnea or other disorders.


Advertisement
Apple's Warning on Sleeping With Smartphones
Apple's Warning on Sleeping With Smartphones
There are risks associated with using phones near bedtime and can affect overall well-being, says Iphone's Guidelines

How Sleep Needs Change Over Time

Sleep needs vary depending on age and individual health. Generally, adults should aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, although this can vary slightly depending on the person. However, if you're older, it’s important to note that your sleep requirements shouldn't dramatically change. The National Sleep Foundation provides the following recommendations for different age groups:
  • Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours
  • Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours
  • Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours
  • Preschoolers (3-5 years): 10-13 hours
  • School-age children (6-13 years): 9-11 hours
  • Teenagers (14-17 years): 8-10 hours
  • Adults (18-64 years): 7-9 hours
If you consistently need more than 9 hours of sleep to feel rested, or if you find yourself constantly searching for naps throughout the day, it's essential to discuss the issue with your doctor. Getting a proper diagnosis can help ensure that any potential sleep disorders or health problems are addressed early.

While sleep is crucial for health, the quality of sleep matters just as much as the quantity. So, instead of reaching for the snooze button, consider seeking professional help to improve your sleep quality and overall well-being.

Reference:
  1. Oversleeping: Bad for Your Health? - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/oversleeping-bad-for-your-health)

Source-Medindia
Your Diet may be the Reason You're Not Sleeping Well
Your Diet may be the Reason You're Not Sleeping Well
A recent study has shown that an unhealthy diet could cause shallower deep sleep

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education