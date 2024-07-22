About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Six Habits That Will Help You Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 22 2024 3:28 PM

Highlights:
  • Eat mindfully and intuitively
  • Incorporate a balanced diet with protein, fiber, and healthy fats
  • Practice portion control and stay hydrated
While some may struggle with weight management, others seem to effortlessly maintain a healthy weight. The secret often lies not in fad diets or grueling workouts, but in sustainable habits that they've incorporated into their lifestyle (1 Trusted Source
Maintaining a Healthy Weight

Go to source).

6 Habits of People Who Maintain a Healthy Weight

Here are 6 key habits commonly found in people who successfully manage their weight:

1. Mindful Eating
People who maintain a healthy weight tend to eat intuitively, guided by internal hunger and fullness cues. They focus on enjoying their food and stopping when satisfied, rather than feeling restricted or deprived.

Slow Down and Savor: Fast eating can lead to overeating before feeling full. Practicing mindful eating involves slowing down, savoring each bite, and paying attention to how your body feels throughout the meal.

Minimize Distractions: When eating, avoid distractions like phones or TV. This allows you to focus on your food and make conscious decisions about what and how much you're eating.

2. Balanced Diet
A balanced diet incorporates a variety of nutrient-rich foods from all food groups. This ensures your body gets the vitamins, minerals, and fiber it needs to function optimally and feel satisfied.

Including protein at every meal and snack helps regulate appetite and keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Lean proteins like fish, chicken, beans, and lentils are great choices.

Fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains promote satiety and aid digestion.

3. Portion Control: Knowing When to Stop
Understanding appropriate portion sizes is crucial for weight management. Use measuring cups and tools to get a sense of serving sizes until you can eyeball them accurately.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your hunger and fullness cues. Stop eating when you're comfortably satisfied, not stuffed.

Beware of Hidden Calories: Be mindful of calorie-dense foods like processed snacks and sugary drinks.

4. Staying Hydrated
Water is essential for overall health and can also aid in weight management. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps you feel full and can reduce cravings for sugary drinks.

Carry a Water Bottle: Keep a reusable water bottle with you and refill it regularly to ensure you're staying hydrated.

Flavor Boosters: For some, plain water can be boring. Add slices of cucumber, lemon, or berries for a refreshing twist.

5. Move It or Lose It: Finding Activities You Enjoy
Consistency is Key: Regular physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. It burns calories and helps build muscle, which further boosts metabolism.

The key is to find activities you enjoy, whether it's dancing, swimming, hiking, or team sports. When exercise is fun, you're more likely to stick with it.

If you're new to exercise, begin with shorter, manageable workouts and gradually increase duration and intensity.

6. Embrace Balance: Making Room for Indulgences
All-or-Nothing Doesn't Work: Depriving yourself of your favorite foods can lead to cravings and overeating later. Allow yourself occasional treats in moderation.

If you know you have a social event or special occasion coming up, plan for healthier choices throughout the week to balance it out.

There will be times when you indulge more than usual. Don't beat yourself up – just get back on track with your healthy habits at the next meal.

By incorporating these habits into your lifestyle, you can develop a sustainable approach to weight management and achieve a healthy weight for the long term. Remember, it's not about drastic changes, but rather about small, sustainable shifts that you can maintain over time.

Reference:
  1. Maintaining a Healthy Weight - (https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/healthy-eating-nutrition-and-diet/maintaining-healthy-weight)

