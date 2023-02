Should Doctors Prescribe Social Media for Good Mental Health?

When Scrolling Through Social Media, Keep Your Mental Health in Mind

Advertisement

Restoring Digital Habits

Platform Capitalism meets Mental Health

What Keeps us Scrolling?

Instagram Scrolling: The Verdict

"A series of little high fives": mental health and digital habituation in women's Instagram practices - (https:www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14680777.2022.2149603)