medindia

Instagram Helps Women to Overcome Miscarriage Distress

by Iswarya on  December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Instagram has emerged as a tool to cope with miscarriage distress, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Instagram Helps Women to Overcome Miscarriage Distress
Instagram Helps Women to Overcome Miscarriage Distress

Despite its common occurrence, there is still a lot of stigma surrounding miscarriage, and many women find that their emotional and psychological needs are unmet as they go through a devastating grieving process.

Show Full Article


"I find it endlessly fascinating that women are opening up to essentially strangers about things that they hadn't even told their partners or families," says Dr. Riley. "But this is how powerful this community is," said Amy Henderson Riley, Assistant Professor at the Jefferson College of Population Health, Thomas Jefferson University, US.

The findings are based on a qualitative research study on 200 posts of text and pictures shared by Instagram users.

"What surprised me the most was how many women and their partners identified as parents after their miscarriage and how the miscarriage lasted into their family identity after a successful pregnancy," said Rebecca Mercier, Assistant Professor at Thomas Jefferson University.

"The extent to which this loss affects women and their families, and the longevity of their grief is a blind spot for clinicians," Mercier said.

These personal accounts also provided insight into patients' perspectives of typically defined experiences.

For example, in the clinic, the typical definition of recurrent pregnancy loss is after three pregnancies. However, the researchers found that many patients who had had two or more miscarriages identified with having recurrent pregnancy loss.

"I'm hoping that this study will encourage clinicians to point patients to social media as a potential coping tool, as well as to approach this subject with bereaved and expecting parents with more respect and empathy," Mercier said.

Social media is becoming a common avenue for patient testimonials. For example, the short video-sharing platform TikTok has recently become a home for some users to make videos sharing their personal health struggles.

"As far as we know, this is the first study to look at the intersection of Instagram and miscarriage," Riley said.

"But this is a drop in the bucket. Social media platforms are evolving rapidly, and a theoretically grounded research must follow," she added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Miscarriage

A miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) is the spontaneous loss of a fetus before the 20th week of pregnancy.

Stress and Miscarriage

New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? Read on to know more!

Role of Natural Killer Cells In Recurrent Miscarriages Unearthed

Role of uterine natural killer (NK) cells in recurrent miscarriages identified in a recent study.

Risk of Miscarriage Increased by Listeria Infection

Study states that listeria can cause miscarriage, stillbirth and premature labor in pregnant women.

Abortion

Abortion is one of the most controversial topics in medicine. Legalization of abortion in several countries was necessary to prevent complications and deaths of women due to illegal abortions.

Erythroblastosis Fetalis

Erythroblastosis fetalis occurs due to Rh incompatibility between the mother and the fetus, resulting in severe anemia and sometimes death of the fetus.

Incompetent Cervix

What is incompetent cervix? Know more about its facts, symptoms, causes and also about the method of diagnosis to prevent miscarriage during pregnancy.

Maternal Death

Maternal mortality or maternal death refers to the death of a woman occurring during her pregnancy or less than 42 days of childbirth, termination or miscarriage due to pregnancy-related complications and treatment.

Methods of Abortion

Abortion is the termination of pregnancy. It is done either by removal (surgically) or expulsion of the fetus or embryo (with medicines) before the completion of the gestation period.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

MiscarriageDilatation and CurettageAbortionStress and MiscarriageMethods of AbortionIncompetent CervixErythroblastosis FetalisMaternal DeathNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive