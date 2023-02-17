Secret to Slow Down Your Aging

Highlights:
- Aging is inevitable, and we cannot control it. We can slow down the pace of aging and control how we age
- The secret to aging well is not solely determined by genes. It is hidden in your daily behaviors and lifestyle
- Following a healthy diet and lifestyle and getting good sleep are ways to slow down aging
The natural process of aging begins with our birth and cannot be stopped. This is not to say that aging cannot be halted. People who lead a better lifestyle tend to age more slowly than those who do not consider these aspects. Luke Coutinho, a well-known lifestyle coach, recently posted on Instagram on the effects of aging and ways to slow it down.
What is Longevity?He explains that slowing down the aging process is about improving the quality of life as well as prolonging one's lifespan. "Longevity isn't about adding years to your life. Instead, it is about adding life to your years. It isn't about life span but about health span. It isn't just determined by genes. Its secret lies in your everyday habits and lifestyle," he said.
What Causes Aging?Coutinho went on to say that scientists and researchers have always been interested in the aging process. They determined that both genetic and non-genetic variables influence it. While there is little that can be done about genetic variables, non-genetic factors can be controlled to slow down aging. "The non-genetic factors majorly mean your lifestyle and the impact of the environment around you. This means it's time we stopped blaming our genes for aging fast."
‘It’s past time we quit blaming our genes for our rapid aging. We all have good and poor genes that may be turned on and off by our lifestyle and environment, for better or worse.’
Telomere Length Linked with Life ExpectancyHe begins the post by discussing telomeres. These are protein structures present at chromosomal ends that cap and protect our genes. There is a direct association between telomere length and life expectancy, DNA damage, and age-related disorders, according to the study. Telomere length is affected by lifestyle and has been linked to cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, inflammatory illnesses, and premature aging. Coutinho offers some strategies for protecting our bodies' telomeres.
Tips to Protect the Telomeres and Slow Down AgingFirst and foremost, get some rest. This can be accomplished by following the circadian rhythm, calming the mind, keeping a constant bedtime, learning to detach from gadgets and work, and establishing a pitch-black environment.
Source: Medindia
