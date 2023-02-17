About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Secret to Slow Down Your Aging
Secret to Slow Down Your Aging

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Aging is inevitable, and we cannot control it. We can slow down the pace of aging and control how we age
  • The secret to aging well is not solely determined by genes. It is hidden in your daily behaviors and lifestyle
  • Following a healthy diet and lifestyle and getting good sleep are ways to slow down aging

The natural process of aging begins with our birth and cannot be stopped. This is not to say that aging cannot be halted. People who lead a better lifestyle tend to age more slowly than those who do not consider these aspects. Luke Coutinho, a well-known lifestyle coach, recently posted on Instagram on the effects of aging and ways to slow it down.

What is Longevity?

He explains that slowing down the aging process is about improving the quality of life as well as prolonging one's lifespan. "Longevity isn't about adding years to your life. Instead, it is about adding life to your years. It isn't about life span but about health span. It isn't just determined by genes. Its secret lies in your everyday habits and lifestyle," he said.

What Causes Aging?

Coutinho went on to say that scientists and researchers have always been interested in the aging process. They determined that both genetic and non-genetic variables influence it. While there is little that can be done about genetic variables, non-genetic factors can be controlled to slow down aging. "The non-genetic factors majorly mean your lifestyle and the impact of the environment around you. This means it's time we stopped blaming our genes for aging fast."

Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!
Secret to Slow Down Your Aging

Telomere Length Linked with Life Expectancy

He begins the post by discussing telomeres. These are protein structures present at chromosomal ends that cap and protect our genes. There is a direct association between telomere length and life expectancy, DNA damage, and age-related disorders, according to the study. Telomere length is affected by lifestyle and has been linked to cancer, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, inflammatory illnesses, and premature aging. Coutinho offers some strategies for protecting our bodies' telomeres.

Tips to Protect the Telomeres and Slow Down Aging

First and foremost, get some rest. This can be accomplished by following the circadian rhythm, calming the mind, keeping a constant bedtime, learning to detach from gadgets and work, and establishing a pitch-black environment.

Source: Medindia
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.

Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging
Eat Right and Beat Those Wrinkles - Foods that Cause Aging
Bad eating habits will affect your health as well as your skin and make you look older than your biological age. Eat the right foods and stay younger than your age.
Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging
Pomegranate and Its Role in Anti-aging
Ruby red among fruits, pomegranate, has numerous health benefits. It also plays an important role in anti-aging because of its high antioxidant content.
