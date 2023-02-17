Secret to Slow Down Your Aging

The natural process of aging begins with our birth and cannot be stopped. This is not to say that aging cannot be halted. People who lead a better lifestyle tend to age more slowly than those who do not consider these aspects. Luke Coutinho, a well-known lifestyle coach, recently posted on Instagram on the effects of aging and ways to slow it down.



What is Longevity?

What Causes Aging?

He explains that slowing down the aging process is about improving the quality of life as well as prolonging one's lifespan. "Longevity isn't about adding years to your life. Instead, it is about adding life to your years. It isn't about life span but about health span. It isn't just determined by genes. Its secret lies in your everyday habits and lifestyle," he said.Coutinho went on to say that scientists and researchers have always been interested in the aging process. They determined that both genetic and non-genetic variables influence it. While there is little that can be done about genetic variables, non-genetic factors can be controlled to slow down aging. "The non-genetic factors majorly mean your lifestyle and the impact of the environment around you. This means it's time we stopped blaming our genes for aging fast."