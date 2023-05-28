About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Exploring the Best Treatment Approach for Swallowed Foreign Objects
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM
Highlights:
  • Recent studies suggest a conservative approach for managing swallowed foreign objects
  • Length of the object is an important factor in determining the need for surgical intervention
  • Educating patients and reducing "secondary gain" can lead to better outcomes

Swallowing foreign objects can lead to alarming situations, but recent studies suggest that in many cases, it may be best to let nature take its course rather than resorting to immediate medical intervention. The studies shed light on the management of patients who have ingested potentially harmful items such as razor blades, magnets, batteries, or multiple objects. This article delves into the findings of these studies and their implications for medical professionals.

Reasons Why People Swallow Foreign Objects

In some instances, adults who arrive at the emergency department after swallowing dangerous items do so for "secondary gain." This group includes individuals seeking medical attention, overnight hospital stays, or perceived benefits. Moreover, a subset of patients, including prisoners and those with psychiatric issues, may become what experts refer to as "frequent flyers" - returning repeatedly to the same hospital after ingesting harmful objects. On the other hand, accidental swallowing can occur among individuals with diminished mental capacity, intoxicated individuals, or older people with dentures who unknowingly consume chicken or fish bones.

Conservative Management is the Preferred Approach for Swallowed Objects

Traditionally, doctors have employed X-rays to identify the swallowed objects and determine the course of action. They must decide whether to extract the objects using a device inserted through the patient's throat or to adopt a more conservative approach and allow the body to pass the objects naturally. Should the patient be admitted to the hospital or sent home with instructions to return if specific symptoms arise? Recent studies lean towards conservative management as the preferred approach in most cases.

Is Length of Swallowed Object the Determining Factor for Surgical Intervention?

One study conducted by the University of Southern California found that the risk level of the object, such as a battery or razor blade, did not influence the decision for removal. The number of objects swallowed simultaneously also did not significantly affect the outcome. The analysis of medical records from 302 cases revealed no internal cuts, bowel obstructions, or fistulas, which are narrow channels that can cause complications. However, the study identified length as the key factor. Objects longer than 6 cm (approximately 2.5 inches) were more likely to require removal, while shorter objects could be left to pass through the digestive system without complications.

Changing Practices and Reducing "Secondary Gain"

Another study presented at a medical conference in Australia explored the cases of 157 individuals who had swallowed foreign objects. The study found that adopting a conservative approach and educating patients about the natural progression of the objects without the need for hospitalization or numerous procedures can significantly reduce "secondary gain." This approach proved effective, with patients showing a decreased likelihood of returning for subsequent incidents. However, the study suggested that objects causing perforation or becoming lodged in the esophagus should be removed promptly.

Shaping Patient Care Approaches for Swallowed Foreign Objects

These studies provide valuable insights into the management of patients who have swallowed foreign objects. While guidelines for treating such cases have relied largely on expert opinion, these findings contribute to the growing body of evidence. Medical professionals now have data suggesting that in many instances, a conservative approach and a focus on changing behaviors may be the most appropriate course of action. Nevertheless, further research involving larger populations is necessary to draw stronger conclusions and refine the guidelines.

Medical experts acknowledge the significance of these studies in addressing real-world scenarios. The findings from the University of Southern California study highlight the importance of length as a risk factor, aligning with existing guidelines. However, limitations, such as the small sample size, restrict the ability to draw definitive conclusions. Similarly, the Australian study contributes valuable insights but is limited by its retrospective design and population size. Both studies stimulate further investigation and underscore the need for larger-scale research to provide more definitive answers to the questions surrounding the management of swallowed foreign objects.

In conclusion, recent studies emphasize the potential benefits of conservative management in most cases of swallowed foreign objects. Medical professionals are encouraged to consider the object's length as a crucial factor in decision-making, while also addressing behavioral aspects to reduce "secondary gain." These findings contribute to the evolving understanding of optimal management strategies and pave the way for future studies aimed at refining guidelines and providing improved care for patients who encounter such incidents.

