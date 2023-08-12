Black Carrots : A Nutrient-Rich Cultivar

While black carrots might not be a familiar sight in some regions, these unique vegetables are a common feature in Asian countries, particularly China and India.



Scientifically known as Daucus carota subsp. Sativus, black carrots stand out with their distinct dark hue, offering a healthy and flavorful addition to diverse diets worldwide (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Carrot



Go to source).



The Diversity of Carrots

Traditionally associated with an orange hue, carrots exhibit a spectrum of colors, including red, purple, white, yellow, and the intriguing black. The varying colors stem from the concentration of specific compounds.