Right Way to Cook Broccoli for Maximum Health Benefits

Broccoli More Nutritious When Raw or Cooked?
Go to source). This nutrient-rich vegetable is also packed with antioxidants like sulforaphane, lutein, and zeaxanthin. However, overcooking your broccoli can destroy the essential nutrients. So it is important to cook in a certain way that may give you more sulforaphane antioxidants.
Why Sulforaphane in Broccoli Is a Health PowerhouseBroccoli is a low-calorie food regardless of how it is prepared. Any form of broccoli is good for health. Sulforaphane is a naturally occurring compound in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and kale with multiple health benefits.
Sulforaphane stimulates the body's antioxidant enzymes that neutralize free radicals and protect the cells from oxidative damage. It plays an important role in cancer prevention by supporting the removal of cancerous substances from the body.
It inhibits the growth of cancer cells and reduces inflammation and oxidative stress. Sulforaphane supports the detoxification of the liver and keeps the cardiovascular system healthy by improving blood pressure.
How to Cook Broccoli for More NutrientsAs prolonged or overcooking of broccoli can degrade the nutrients, it also inhibits another enzyme called myrosinase. Myrosinase is essential for the production of sulforaphane. So, cooking broccoli for a long time can greatly reduce the levels of sulforaphane.
To acquire the benefits of sulforaphane, lightly stir-frying broccoli exposes it to moderate heat for a shorter duration, which partially reduces myrosinase activity but doesn't destroy it entirely.
It was also found that chopping broccoli about 90 minutes before lightly stir-frying had the highest levels of sulforaphane. Chopping activates myrosinase, enhancing the conversion of glucoraphanin to sulforaphane before the enzyme is deactivated by heat.
Best Ways to Eat BroccoliThough eating lightly stir-fried or chopped broccoli can give you more amount sulforaphane, you can still eat broccoli the way you like it. Eating broccoli in any form is better than not eating at all. While eating raw or lightly cooked broccoli can maximize its health benefits.
In general, it is good to not cook antioxidant-rich foods for too long. The longer you cook the broccoli, the more antioxidants you’ll lose.
