Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, May 27). Anti-Ageing Mantra: Can Eating Less Slow Down Aging? . Medindia. Retrieved on May 27, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/anti-ageing-mantra-can-eating-less-slow-down-aging-215866-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Anti-Ageing Mantra: Can Eating Less Slow Down Aging?". Medindia. May 27, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/anti-ageing-mantra-can-eating-less-slow-down-aging-215866-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Anti-Ageing Mantra: Can Eating Less Slow Down Aging?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/anti-ageing-mantra-can-eating-less-slow-down-aging-215866-1.htm. (accessed May 27, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Anti-Ageing Mantra: Can Eating Less Slow Down Aging?. Medindia, viewed May 27, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/anti-ageing-mantra-can-eating-less-slow-down-aging-215866-1.htm.