Dairy-Free and Calcium-Full: 7 Calcium-Rich Vegetarian Foods

- Calcium is essential for bone and teeth health
- Non-dairy foods like white beans, tofu, and fortified soy milk are excellent calcium sources
- Adequate calcium intake can prevent osteoporosis and fractures
Vegetarian Calcium Food Sources
Go to source).
One cup of white beans delivers a whopping 15% of your daily calcium needs - no dairy required! #medindia #nutrition #calciumrichfood’
What is Calcium and Why Do We Need It?Calcium is a mineral that acts as a building block for bones and teeth. It makes up most of their structure. Additionally, calcium is involved in various bodily functions, including blood vessel, muscle, and nerve function, as well as hormonal secretion (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sources of calcium in a vegan diet
Go to source).
Our body constantly breaks down and rebuilds bones, with around 98% of the body's calcium stored in them. To maintain bone strength, especially as we age, it's crucial to consume enough calcium through our diet.
7 Top Calcium-Rich Vegetarian Foods (Besides Dairy!)
- White Beans (15% DV per cup): These champions take the crown, offering a whopping 15% of the Daily Value (DV) of calcium per cup. They're also a powerhouse of fiber, making them a well-rounded choice for digestive health and gut well-being. Enjoy them in creamy soups, hearty salads, or power-up your avocado toast with a protein boost.
- Tofu (13% DV per ¼ block): Tofu is a versatile plant-based protein source that is also a good source of calcium. Its mild flavor allows it to take on the flavors of marinades and sauces, making it adaptable to various dishes and taste preferences. Tofu can be a great addition to curries, stir-fries, or used in creative recipes like balsamic butter tofu bites.
- Fortified Soy Milk (12% DV per 4 ounces): Fortified soy milk is one of the few plant-based milk alternatives comparable to cow's milk in protein content. While the nutrient profile doesn't exactly match cow's milk, fortified soy milk is a good option for vegans or those who avoid dairy and provides a source of calcium and other essential nutrients. You can easily swap soy milk into recipes that call for cow's milk, like overnight oats or smoothies.
- Unsweetened Almond Milk (17% DV per 4 ounces): Almond milk is a popular plant-based milk alternative that is often fortified with calcium. The unsweetened version is a low-calorie option, with just 40 calories per cup. While it's not a natural source of protein like dairy milk, many brands fortify it with calcium and vitamin D for bone health. Unsweetened almond milk can be used in baking, like blueberry-almond milk pancakes, or add it to smoothies for a creamy and healthy drink.
- Edamame (10% DV per 1 cup): Edamame is a great source of plant-based protein. This makes it a satisfying snack or a perfect addition to meals to boost your protein intake. It is also a good source of fiber, aiding digestion and promoting gut health. Edamame is readily available frozen or fresh in the pods. They're easy to prepare by boiling, steaming, or microwaving. Enjoy them as a snack, side dish, or add them to salads for a protein and fiber boost.
- Broccoli (7% DV per 2 cups raw):
Broccoliis still a good source of calcium for vegetarians. Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable known for its abundance of vitamin C and fiber. Vitamin C plays a role in immune function and collagen production, while fiber keeps your digestive system healthy and promotes feelings of fullness. Broccoli's mild flavor makes it a versatile ingredient. You can enjoy it raw with dips, steamed or roasted as a side dish, or chopped and added to stir-fries or soups.
- Fortified Orange Juice (13% DV per 4 ounces): Fortified orange juice is a great way to get calcium and vitamin C. It's made from 100% orange juice with no added sugar and counts as one fruit serving per cup according to the USDA. Most brands are fortified with calcium, making it a convenient source of this important nutrient. Fortified orange juice is also a good source of hesperidin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties.
The Risks of Calcium DeficiencyWhen you don't include enough calcium in your diet, your bones can weaken, increasing the risk of osteoporosis, a condition that affects one in five women over 50. Adequate calcium intake throughout life can potentially reduce the incidence of fractures and brittle bones in later years.
References:
- Vegetarian Calcium Food Sources - (https://oldwayspt.org/programs/oldways-vegetarian-network/oldways-vegetarian-network-resources/vegetarian-calcium-food)
- Sources of calcium in a vegan diet - (https://proveg.org/five-pros/sources-of-calcium-in-a-vegan-diet/)
Source-Medindia