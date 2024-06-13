Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 13). Why Do You Wake Up With a Headache? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 13, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/why-do-you-wake-up-with-a-headache-216031-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Why Do You Wake Up With a Headache?". Medindia. Jun 13, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/why-do-you-wake-up-with-a-headache-216031-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Why Do You Wake Up With a Headache?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/why-do-you-wake-up-with-a-headache-216031-1.htm. (accessed Jun 13, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Why Do You Wake Up With a Headache?. Medindia, viewed Jun 13, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/why-do-you-wake-up-with-a-headache-216031-1.htm.