Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 13). Is Black Coffee and Banana the Ultimate Pre-Workout Snack? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 13, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-black-coffee-and-banana-the-ultimate-pre-workout-snack-216033-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Is Black Coffee and Banana the Ultimate Pre-Workout Snack?". Medindia. Jun 13, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-black-coffee-and-banana-the-ultimate-pre-workout-snack-216033-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Is Black Coffee and Banana the Ultimate Pre-Workout Snack?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-black-coffee-and-banana-the-ultimate-pre-workout-snack-216033-1.htm. (accessed Jun 13, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Is Black Coffee and Banana the Ultimate Pre-Workout Snack?. Medindia, viewed Jun 13, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/is-black-coffee-and-banana-the-ultimate-pre-workout-snack-216033-1.htm.