medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Let the Babble Begin: Babbles Make Your Babies Better Readers

by Rishika Gupta on  October 12, 2018 at 7:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Babies who babble a lot or engage in complex babbles tend to be good readers, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the PLOS ONE journal.
Let the Babble Begin: Babbles Make Your Babies Better Readers
Let the Babble Begin: Babbles Make Your Babies Better Readers

Children with difficulties in identifying letters are more likely to develop reading impairments, but such difficulties cannot be uncovered until the child is 3 to 5 years old. The authors of the present study investigated whether assessing language ability even earlier, by measuring speech complexity in infancy, might predict later difficulties.

The authors tracked nine infants from English-speaking US families between the ages of 9 and 30 months. They recorded each infant's babble as the child interacted with their primary caregiver, looking specifically at the consonant-vowel (CV) ratio, a demonstrated measure of speech complexity. The authors then met each child again when they were six years old to examine their ability to identify letters, a known predictor of later reading impairment.

They found that those children with more complex babble as infants performed better when identifying specific letters in their later reading test. Though the sample size was relatively small and all nine children participating in this study all developed normally (meaning the range of variability was restricted), these results may indicate a link between early speech production and literacy skill.

The authors suggest that in the future, the complexity of infant babble may be useful as an earlier predictor of reading impairments in children than letter identification tests, enabling parents and professionals to earlier identify and treat children at risk of reading difficulties.

Farquharson adds: "This paper provides exciting data to support an early and robust connection between speech production and later literacy skills. There is clinical utility in this work - we are moving closer to establishing behavioral measures that may help us identify reading disabilities sooner."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Dyslexia In Children Can Be Treated With Action Video Games

Dyslexia In Children Can Be Treated With Action Video Games

Action video games can help improve visual attention and learning processes and can be used to treat dyslexia.

Learning Difficulties in Kids Can Be Linked To Hearing Problems

Learning Difficulties in Kids Can Be Linked To Hearing Problems

Children with dyslexia find it difficult to read and speak. But a recent study found that repeated ear infection causing hearing problems was the reason.

Learning Difficulty in Autism Associated With Neuron Connections

Learning Difficulty in Autism Associated With Neuron Connections

Contrary to popular belief, more number of brain connections lead to miscommunication among the neurons and makes learning difficult, reports study.

Music Can Help Improve Skills in Children With Learning Disabilities

Music Can Help Improve Skills in Children With Learning Disabilities

Music can enable families to see the full potential of the individual with communication problems and in dementia, a person's identity can re-emerge.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline tablets and injections were approved by FDA to treat CABP or community-acquired ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive